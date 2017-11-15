EgyptAir spends $6 bln USD to buy 45 Boeing, Airbus and other planes

CAIRO. — EgyptAir, the flag carrier of Egypt, signed Wednesday a big deal to buy 21 Boeing and Airbus planes from US AirCap corporation, the Egyptian airline said in a statement. In addition, EgyptAir on Tuesday made an order of 24 C-Series aircraft from Canadian group Bombardier, the Egyptian airline said.

EgyptAir announced Wednesday it had entered a long-term lease agreement with AirCap for 15 Airbus A320 aircraft powered by the LEAP-1A engine and six Boeing 787-9 aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce. On Tuesday, EgyptAir signed a letter of intent to buy 24 of Bombardier’s C-Series aircraft, with 12 solid orders and an option for a further 12. The deals were signed during EgyptAir participation in Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates, attended by Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathy and EgyptAir chairman Safwat Musallam.

“The national airline signed deals worth 6 billion U.S. dollars to include 45 new aircraft to EgyptAir fleet,” said EgyptAir chairman in a statement on Wednesday, describing them as “the largest deal in EgyptAir history.” Last year, also during Dubai Airshow, Egypt signed a deal to purchase nine Boeing 737-800 NG, the ninth of which is expected to be delivered in December. – Xinhua