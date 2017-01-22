Egypt keen to strengthen ties: Envoy

Samantha Chigogo Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe and Egypt should continue strengthening existing cordial relations and explore new areas of economic co-operation, Egyptian ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Moayad Fathallah El Dalie said yesterday. This comes as the Egyptian government yesterday donated several cartons of beans and peas to Zimbabwe as part of their efforts in arresting the country’s food shortages following a challenging agricultural season last year due to the El Nino-induced drought.

In an interview, Mr Dalie said new joint projects in farming were in the pipeline for the two countries.

“Our bilateral relations are excellent,” he said.

“What we are working on now is the project of the mutual farmer and for a year now there have been some discussions between the technical teams of both countries.

“We agreed that Egypt will present its technical assistance, while Zimbabwe will provide the land for this farm and whatever the product of this farm will be for the benefit of our brothers and sisters here in Zimbabwe.”

Mr Dalie said they were expecting the ministers of agriculture from the two countries to meet over the project.

He said Zimbabwe and Egypt will continue working together towards achieving economic dominance in Africa.

“When our two presidents met, they pledged to work together and sustain this goal of a self-sustaining Africa and we hope that in the near future Africa, with the help of Zimbabwe and Egypt, will shine,” Mr Dalie said.

“There maybe some hiccups here and there, but I’m sure that great things will happen in Zimbabwe this season and with time the country will be able to retain its title of being Africa’s bread basket.”

Speaking at the same event, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira said relations between Zimbabwe and Egypt came a long way.

“Our friendship dates back to the liberation struggle and Egypt has continuously supported us over the years,” she said.

“Besides the donation, the Egyptian government is currently offering training courses in agriculture and media and about 100 Zimbabweans have benefited so far.”

Minister Mupfumira said Zimbabwe remained grateful of Egypt’s humanitarian efforts.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is indeed grateful for your timely donation as the country is now experiencing the peak hunger period,” she said.

Minister Mupfumira said it would take a long time for Zimbabwe to fully recover from the severe impact of the El Nino-induced drought.

She said government continued to appeal for support in the mitigation of drought and establishment of sustainable developmental programmes.