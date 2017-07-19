Editors forum lauds Zimpapers

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (Zinef) has commended latest developments in the media industry that have seen two media giants, Zimbabwe Newspapers Limited (Zimpapers) and AB Communications, introducing new products to the market. Zimpapers last week launched Business Weekly and The Herald Eastern Region edition, while AB Communications launched two local stations in Masvingo and Gweru, Hevoi FM and 98.5 FM respectively.

Zinef chairperson Dumisani Muleya applauded both media institutions in a statement for the developments and further congratulated editors appointed to drive the new products.

“Zinef wishes to congratulate Zimbabwe Newspapers Limited (Zimpapers) and AB Communications on their latest respective launches of new products, which consolidates and signposts growth in the media sector,” he said.

Muleya said despite the prevailing harsh economic environment, Zimpapers and AB Communications were able to invest in new projects, which he described as a major positive development as it created new opportunities for its members and promotes media diversity.

He congratulated The Herald Editor-in-Chief Caesar Zvayi on his appointment and Happiness Zengeni, who has assumed the role of Business Weekly editor.

Before the latest developments, Zvayi was Editor of The Herald, the Zimpapers’ flagship, while Zengeni was The Herald’s business editor.

Muleya also congratulated Hama Saburi, who was appointed Editor-in-Chief of Daily News and Nelson Banya, who is now editor of The Financial Gazette at the Associated Newspaper of Zimbabwe (ANZ) stable.

“We wish them good luck in their endeavours,” said Muleya, who is editor of the privately owned, The Independent.