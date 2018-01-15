Editorial Comment: Win-win approach needed on Bippas

The country’s economy has been haemorrhaging for a number of years. There have been many reasons for this, ranging from alleged policy inconsistent policies to sanctions imposed on the country at the turn of the new millennium. The new administration of President Mnangagwa is implementing measures to turn things around.

As per African tradition, when you wrong someone, the civilised approach to mend relations is to send either emissaries with an olive branch or to pay compensation to appease the aggrieved party.

In 2000, Government embarked on fast-track land reform programme and some farmers covered under Bilateral Protection and Promotion Agreements (Bippas) were caught in the crossfire and lost their farmland. This cost the country’s image in respect of property rights.

Zimbabwe’s name was besmirched as a violator of property rights.

Under the stewardship of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the new administration is leaving no stone unturned in its endeavours to restore order in the country and ensure Zimbabwe reclaims its rightful and respectable place in the community of nations.

In this regard, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo, told our sister publication, Business Weekly, that Government would review all policies to correct mistakes of the past, including a flawed implementation process.

While the land reform programme was necessary to redress the skewed and unjust land ownership patterns in Zimbabwe, the process affected assets that were under Bippas, leaving potential foreign investors uncertain about the security of their investment.

President Mnangagwa’s administration now looks to redress the situation and he declared during his inaugural speech that Zimbabwe was open for investment from across the globe, including its traditional partners from the West and the Americas.

Countries like those in the European Union operate as a bloc and if you injure one, chances are high all will take a collective position.

President Mnangagwa’s Government should be lauded for taking a bold stance to try and normalise relations now that the land reform process is almost reaching closure, with steps already being taking to ensure security of tenure for beneficiaries.

Just 50 days into his administration, many countries are mellowing to Zimbabwe. In December Spain sent nine tour operators while Britain dispatched 27 to scout for business opportunities.

Lack of meaningful investment, despite an array of potential investment opportunities, is largely seen as part of the reasons Zimbabwe continues to experience near stunted growth, except briefly soon after dollarisation in 2009.

Going forward, the new administration has to open a new dawn for the country to improve relations with nations whose properties were taken in the early phase of the land reform programme.

“We want to focus on achievement and repair past mistakes. As demonstrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Government will promote and protect democratisation and rule of law will be the lynch-pin of our society,” said Minister Moyo.

And to show commitment to mend the relations, an estimated $150 million compensation has been extended to white former farmers who lost their land.

We, however, hope the whole process is done in a manner that does not disadvantage indigenous Zimbabweans who benefited from the land reform programme.

Where Government genuinely has no choice, but to surrender the land help under Bippas to the former farmer, affected Zimbabweans should be assisted to secure alternative land in order not to disrupt their lives.

Where the former white farmers find themselves coming back to share farm boundaries with indigenous people, they should accord them (locals) the respect they deserve and not abuse the positive gesture by the new administration.

We believe Bippas saga can be managed without permanently dispossessing Zimbabweans of their birthright and national heritage. The world should now embrace the new administration and help the young nation rebuild and reclaim its position in community of nations again.