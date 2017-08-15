EDITORIAL COMMENT: Nation reaffirms commitment to revolution

THOUSANDS of Zimbabweans yesterday flocked to heroes’ acres countrywide to honour the heroes and heroines of our liberation struggle, and in so doing showed their connection to the nation’s founding values.

Today many more are expected to pack various stadiums to pay tribute to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), the venerated force built from the integration of Zanla and Zipra forces, and which continues to safeguard not only our independence and territorial integrity, but also the sovereignty of many other African countries.

Yes, there was a sprinkling of former Rhodesian Front soldiers when the ZDF was formed in 1980, but many of these — over the years — took early retirement, leaving us with a truly Zimbabwean, patriotic force.

Our liberation struggle is in its final and decisive phase and is delivering economic sovereignty to the people, and in so doing raising the ire of those who would want us to remain second class citizens in our own land.

The huge turnout yesterday reaffirmed the nation’s faith in the liberation struggle and its heroes, many of whom are in the rank and file of the ZDF to this day.

It was refreshing to hear ZDF Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga pledging the forces commitment to defending Zimbabwe’s territorial integrity and founding values.

To this end we will never look outside for custodians of the struggle, as we are our own liberators. This seems to be lost to people, who give the illusion that we lack capacity to solve our problems. Ironically, the same people feel that foreigners can do that for us.

Though some outsiders helped us with both material and logistical support during the liberation struggle; it is a fact that only Zimbabweans were in the bushes and the trenches.

Zanla and Zipra never engaged outsiders at the frontline. It is thus fitting that we continue accepting only moral, logistical and material assistance from outsiders, but the decisions and prerogative to act on our challenges rests on our shoulders.

Our history shows that we have never compromised our revolution for external assistance, our present and future demands nothing less. Through it all, we take pride in the fact that friends, who stood by us in the Second Chimurenga are still with us today. Similarly those who were never with us, continue exposing themselves today.

As Zimbabweans we have clearly expressed our wish for total independence. Our living heroes, the ZDF and friends in the revolution continue making great sacrifices to safeguard our hard won sovereignty and independence.

These pillars are vital to the successful conclusion of the struggle, we should always accord them the respect due to them.

Happy Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.