EDITORIAL COMMENT: Lying activists must be held to account

The script is the same, only the players change from time-to-time though the timing is always the same. It has become the norm that before every major international, continental or regional summit, opposition activists cry wolf in a bid to give Zimbabwe a bad name. Over the past 17 years, our country has received a lot of bad press due to lies peddled by opposition activists pursuant to the illegal regime change agenda.

Despite that many of them are two-bit fringe players whom the State will never lose sleep over, they put giant robes on their dwarfish frames as they grandstand in a bid to convince gullible Western donors to undo the purse strings.

As we reported yesterday and as we do again elsewhere in this issue, opposition activist one Linda Masarira claimed she was battered by a gang of State security agents.

She posted pictures of her swollen face with black eye to boot on social media and went on to claim that her live-in boyfriend, one Makomborero Haruzivishe’s whereabouts were unknown insinuating that he had been abducted by her assailants.

Many were quick to lap up Masarira’s lies calling President Mugabe and Government all sorts of names before a rare dose of conscience set in among some opposition activists who went on to call Masarira’s bluff before revealing that the injuries she was parading had been received at the hands of her live-in boyfriend after a domestic dispute.

Now as we report elsewhere in this issue, the boyfriend has also come out guns blazing revealing that he was never abducted, but was resting at his family home.

It is unforgivable that the lies peddled by a few money-hungry acolytes are used by detractors and Westerners to demonise an entire nation.

Only recently, the US extended its illegal sanctions regime that is estimated to have cost Zimbabwe over $42 billion in revenue in addition to shrinking the economy by a factor of over 40 percent.

Lives and dreams were destroyed as the economy screamed under the weight of sanctions as opposition activists laughed all the way to the bank.

There surely should be comebacks.

The law must take its course.

We hope the Westerners for whose benefit these charades are put on are watching and learning valuable lessons.

They have been taken for a ride by opposition activists for almost two decades as the anti-Mugabe lobby was turned into a multi-million dollar industry.

They should take opposition claims with a shovel of salt.

Such false reports should not go unpunished. The lying activists should be held to account.