EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s build bridges, speak with one voice

We note with optimism the political and economic trajectory the Government has taken since the inauguration of President Mnangagwa as the country’s second executive President last November. A new chapter has been opened which seeks to navigate the future in a different manner.

The era of land reform rhetoric is being replaced by that of engagement and the President as the captain of the ship, Zimbabwe is clear which direction to take as a nation that has suffered decades of relative isolation.

While we appreciate the position of the previous administration on Pan Africanism and its firm stance against neo-colonialism, we believe it is now time to wisely build relations with everyone for the benefit of all. The world has become a village and Zimbabwe can’t continue to stand alone.

It is encouraging to note that countries that a couple of months ago slammed us left, right and centre, are also willing to engage with us and bury the hatchet. In international relations everyone is thy friend and the time to make new friends while fêting old ones is now.

China developed to what it is today through its a vigorous implementation of an open door policy hinged on free market economy “with Chinese characteristics”.

Today foreign companies, some from the heart of America itself, have settled in China and not thinking of leaving the Asian giant because of a conducive investment environment. The political leadership there has learnt to speak with one voice to potential investors who flock to China enticed by its socio-political stability. The new administration in Harare led by President Mnangagwa is not reinventing the wheel, but implementing the basics, which we had long shelved.

The European Union — which for years has been our enemy Number One — has expressed its willingness to engage Zimbabwe and ironing out our differences. The Commonwealth is knocking on our doors and our African brothers in the Sadc and the AU have pledged total support. Even our former coloniser, Britain, sent an envoy to Harare in November soon after the inauguration of President Mnangagwa with a message of re-engagement.

We understand Prime Minister Theresa May is dispatching yet another envoy to Harare on a similar mission soon. President Mnangagwa too has expressed his willingness to meet the British Premier.

It is encouraging that the President Mnangagwa led administration, which is barely two months old — is engaging everyone globally, big or small. Zimbabwe must never lose this precious moment no matter the magnitude of our political ambitions or differences.

The time to build solid bridges is now and we therefore encourage all political stakeholders to think Zimbabwean and behave Zimbabwean especially as we head towards crucial national elections later this year. All eyes are on Zimbabwe.

Political office can be won without people denigrating their country or wishing it ill as some opposition politicians are doing today and have been doing since the formation of their party.

After calling for an economic embargo against their own country whose deadly consequences remain a bloody stain on the wall, we still hear the MDC attacking the new administration against everyone’s prayers for a prosperous future.

Over the weekend, we heard MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa confessing that Americans had promised them a “basket of gold and silver” in the event of the opposition party dislodging Zanu-PF.

The Americans have denied ever promising anyone anything, but history has taught us that with such a carrot dangling over their heads, the opposition is prepared to kill an economy and its people to win the ballot.

We are one people and the time to show the world our oneness is now. Let us do it for our beloved motherland. Speaking well of one’s nation to the outside world is a worthwhile political and economic investment.

To help oil Government’s re-engagement efforts, let us as a people showcase our oneness as anything else is shooting ourself in the foot!

It is rare to hear an American speak ill of their flag, but that does not mean Washington is Heaven. It is equally rare to hear the British inviting harm on their motherland. Let us all swear allegiance to our motherland as we engage the world.