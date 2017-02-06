Econet shareholders approve rights issue

Golden Sibanda Senior Business Reporter
ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe shareholders last Friday passed all six resolutions relating to its proposed $130 million capital raise exercise after it proceeded with its extraordinary general meeting yesterday, despite a regulatory directive to postpone the extra-ordinary general meeting.

Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile telecoms operator defied a ZSE board directive to defer the EGM until it had clarified certain technical issues relating to the rights issue.

The group will now proceed to raise $130 million through a rights offer and linked debentures in order to facilitate the servicing of its foreign debt.

Econet owes $128,2 million to international banks, broken down into $88,3 million for China Development Bank, $18,7 million to the Africa Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), $15,2 million to Ericsson Credit AB and $6 million to the Industrial Development Corporation.

One of the main contentious issues regarding the rights issue had been the requirement that all shareholders deposit proceeds of the rights issue and debenture scheme into an Afreximbank bank account held by Standard Chartered Bank, United Kingdom.

However, Econet said on Thursday it had agreed with the central bank that a local bank account would be opened with its subsidiary, Steward Bank, where Zimbabwean shareholders would deposit their funds to participate in the offer using all the currencies permitted in the country including bond notes.

“In exchange for the amount paid by resident shareholders into the company’s account with a local receiving bank (Steward Bank), the underwriter shall pay the equivalent amount contributed by the resident shareholders and on behalf of the resident shareholders to the international receiving bank, Afreximbank,” Econet said in a statement.

At the EGM, 16,5 percent of the votes were cast against the rights issue while 9,5 percent of the shareholders abstained. Excluding Econet Wireless Global 56 percent of shareholders voted to approve the transaction.

Econet Global Limited, who were the guarantors of the foreign debt which amounts to $128,19 million, will underwrite the transaction.

Although the EGM proceeded, it is felt that the ZSE board needed to be strong in reining in its CEO for allegedly disregarding board directives, as it renders other arms of the exchange ineffective.

This was after the Econet made a provision, addressing only one of several issues raised by the ZSE board with the Securities and Exchanges Commission of Zimbabwe, for minorities to participate by depositing rights issue proceeds into a local receiving using bond notes or other payment channels.

It was not immediately clear whether ZSE would take action against the company.
  • Analyst

    The behaviour of Econet should not be condoned even if shareholders voted for their circular. Nowhere in the world will a company go on with a corporate action when the bourse and the regulator have issues. There are so many other questions which have gone unanswered raised by those two. The earliest retirement is for $37 million in December 2017. There was therefore no hurry for Econet not to wait and convince the ZSE board and the regulator and answer all their questions. And why raise $130 million when you need $37 million. Econet has been doing well and has ability to repay why are shareholders being asked to pay. The discount is so huge and local shareholders so illiquid so while on the face of it the shares seem affordable past experience and we wait to see what happens now is that locals don’t really follow up their rights. What that means is that the underwrite Econet Global not local shareholders will get these shares for a song. Global has expanded due to the success and balance sheet of the local operations but the local shareholders have been the loser.

    Econet should for the sake of its shareholders cooperate with ZIMRA and not dismiss the audit findings to prove that they did not rip off local shareholders and Zimbabweans in general through transfer pricing. The arrangement with Econet Capital and Global is not good corporate governance. Whilst other shareholdets are finding money to follow rights issues Global has been getting 6% of the loan which is being repaid and that works out to $80 million and so will follow its rise using local shareholders money and dilute them in the present what with the current discount and underwriting fees. Last time i think 2009 the market cried foul when Global extended a loan to buy ewuipment which was said to be overvalued. This tendency to bully it’s way through the market and regulators should not be allowed it is toxic for the market especially because the ZSE listing committee is saying we did not approve circular as is and the ZSE Board and SEC are against. Nowhere in the world could this happen. Business is not politics. The ZSE must take action on Econet and the ZSE CEO immediately.