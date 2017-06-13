Duvillard charmed

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors coach Marc Duvillard, one of the directors at Aces Youth Academy where Knowledge Musona was nurtured, has hailed the new Zimbabwe skipper as an intelligent player and team leader. Musona scored a hat-trick in his first game as the national team captain when he helped Zimbabwe trounce Liberia 3-0 in the opening match of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

And Duvillard, who worked with the player during the formative years of his career before moving to South Africa and Europe, yesterday said he was charmed by Musona’s performances.

“It’s not every time that one gets to score three goals in one match at this level. I am happy for him,’’ said Duvillard.

“Musona is one of the most talented players that we have produced as Zimbabwe. One thing I like most about him is that he is very intelligent, the way he is playing and the way he is moving on and off the ball.

“It’s important to have intelligence as a footballer, knowing what to do with or without the ball. We have seen players extremely talented, but not intelligent. Good football is not just about playing aimlessly.

“With Musona, technically he is very good. Although he is not a Lionel Messi or an Andrés Iniesta, I love his intelligence on the pitch. He has been like that since long back.

“It’s also nice to know that Knowledge had a great season with his club in Belgium.

“I was happy to see him playing so well and George (Chigova), too, standing between the goalposts. It’s really nice seeing your products excelling. It shows that all the efforts put in were worth it,” said Duvillard.

This was the first time that a Zimbabwean player had a hat-trick in an AFCON qualifier since Vitalis Takawira achieved the feat in the 4-1 win over Cameroon 22 years ago.

“ZIFA should keep that team intact. It’s a good mixture of young and experienced players.

“It’s important to start with a win at home. Unfortunately, the next game is in March next year, which is a long way from now.

“This team must make full use of the FIFA dates for international friendlies because if they are to wait until March next year to start preparing, that will be a big mistake.

“ZIFA should try to create some friendly matches on the FIFA dates. These guys need to play together time and again to maintain the chemistry,’’ said Duvillard.