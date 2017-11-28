Double joy for Midlands

Midlands Bureau

People from across social and political divide in the Midlands province yesterday hailed the year 2017 in general and the month of November in particular, as a memorable one for the province after it scored a double by providing the country’s second Executive President and clinching the Premier League soccer title.

The country’s new President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, hails from Mapanzure communal area in Zvishavane District, while soccer team, FC Platinum, which lifted the Premier League title is from Mimosa Mining Company, again in Zvishavane District.

Incidentally, President Mnangagwa is FC Platinum football club patron. In congratulating the new President, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya said he was confident in the new leader, adding that the province, which he described as the country’s industrial hub, would soon be revived. He said President Mnangagwa’s untainted history spoke volumes of himself, as he deservedly ascended to the Presidency.

“First and foremost, let me congratulate Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa on his inauguration as the new President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Machaya. “He is a liberation war hero with a traceable history and he deservedly ascended to the Presidency.

“He is the President of the nation, but he has made us proud as the Midlands Province. While the month of November will be remembered by many, I am sure it will most be remembered by us from the Midlands province, for the man who has been one of us through and through is at the helm of our beautiful nation.

“We are very proud and confident he will deliver.” Cde Machaya said it was ironic that FC Platinum, whose patron is President Mnangagwa, also lifted the Premier League title during the month of November.

“It is hard to explain and it is a feel good factor for the province,” he said. I also congratulate the FC Platinum team and management for a job well done. They have made us proud.” Minister Machaya said President Mnangagwa hinted in his well articulated inauguration speech that he intended to hit the ground running. He said he expected to see the country’s economy taking shape soon under President Mnangagwa’s stewardship.

“He emphasised on job creation and as Midlands, we are hopeful that under his stewardship the province will retain its status as the country’s industrial hub soon,” said Minister Machaya. “We have confidence in him after having worked closely with him for years. We need to give him the necessary support.” Shurugwi-based miner and Nichrut Football club owner Mr Nicholas Gara said it was pleasing “to see one of your own taking the throne to lead the country”.

“We are all aware that he is not a President for the Midlands province, but for the nation as a whole,” he said. “But it is just a feel good factor when you see one of your own leading the country.

“As we were still celebrating the inauguration of President Mnangagwa, we were thrown into more celebrations after a team from the province, FC Platinum, won the league. The year has been a year for Midlands province for sure.” Zvishavane businessman Mr Francis Murombedzi said the province was still celebrating the double. He said that the province should organise joint celebrations for both the President and FC Platinum.

“We are very happy as a province,” said Mr Murombedzi. “We have a President who hails from Zvishavane. We have a Zvishavane football club that has won the title. It is a beautiful year for us as people of Zvishavane.”