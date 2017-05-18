Dondo to prove himself at Jazz Festival

Arts Correspondent

After the hullabaloo that came with the release of his album “Game Changer”, which has been receiving airplay on most radio stations, Sam Dondo will have to prove that he actually has the capacity to change the music game when he performs at Time and Jazz Music Festival this weekend.

The jazz festival will see a number of musicians taking to the stage at Cresta Oasis car park and Time and Jazz Café tomorrow and Saturday.

After receiving rave reviews for a colourful launch of his album at a local hotel, Dondo goes on a grand stage of a prestigious festival, which was previously called Winter Jazz Festival, to battle it out with popular performers. And the festival will be a testing ground for his prowess after critics touted him as one of most promising youngsters in the contemporary music genre.

“I am prepared for the event. I was happy with the success of our launch and the reception of the album so far is encouraging. We work hard every day to make every performance better,” said Dondo.

He will share the stage with jazz and non-jazz artistes that have been invited to mix their genres in the two-day music cocktail. The opening ceremony is on tonight and it will have Diana Samkange and Progress Chipfumo on stage. The festival begins tomorrow with Suluman Chimbetu, Selmor Mtukudzi, Gary Tight and Jabavu Drive set to perform.

On Saturday the programme begins in the afternoon with school bands Prince Edward Jazz Band and St Georges Jazz band serenading guests before Jah Prayzah, Alexio Kawara, Edith Weutonga, Sam Dondo, Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu and The Old Timers bring the curtain down on the festival.