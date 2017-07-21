Dokora commissions classroom blocks

Cool Correspondent—

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Lazarus Dokora recently commissioned new classroom blocks for Direct Contact School in Mandara, where he lauded the school for its invaluable contribution to Zimbabwe’s education sector.Speaking at Direct Contact’s commissioning of its new block of classrooms, which coincided with the institution’s fifth speech and prize giving ceremony, Cde Lazarus Dokora applauded the school’s track record in producing excellent results since its inception.

“Direct Contact School is well known for producing quality results. It has continued to grow from strength to strength and is one of the fast growing number of young dynamic schools in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Cde Dokora said under the leadership of Mr Wellington Koke, whom he described as one of the “most dynamic young leaders”, the school has continued to produce outstanding academic results.

“The strong system that he has built has turned around fortunes for pupils who had been labelled and branded failures in other systems by working with them to ensure that they pass,” Cde Dokora said.

Through the director’s love for education and academic excellence Cde Dokora said Direct Contact has taken junior school and high education in Zimbabwe to another level.

“Direct Contact school’s use of the most up-to-date international resources from the Cambridge international examinations board and local resources from the Republic of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Primary and secondary education and others has enabled the school to excel,” he said.

During the speech and prize giving ceremony which was attended by officials from the Ministry of Education Harare office and several dignitaries and parents, several students walked away with prizes for coming out tops in their classes and forms.