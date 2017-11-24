Do your job, EMA told

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

SHURUGWI villagers have accused the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) of failing to enforce health and safety issues on local mines, a development which they said was putting both human and livestock at risk.

Villagers who spoke to The Herald yesterday said they have continued to lose their livestock after drinking water laced with cyanide. The contaminated water, the villagers said was being discharged into rivers by miners from the mining town. Mrs Blessed Mavavire recently sued management of Bester Mine in Shurugwi after her beasts died from drinking cyanide-contaminated water.

The Herald is in possession of an affidavit in which Bester Mine owners are committing themselves to compensate Mrs Mavavire for the loss. The villages said they continue to lose their livestock, accusing EMA of not taking action to end the problem.

“Only last week, six beats belonging to different villagers died after drinking water laced with cyanide.

“We have visited EMA’s Shurugwi District offices several times to report this problem, but it seems there is no commitment on their part to try and assist us,” said Mr Arnold Muchemwa.

Another villager, Mrs Martha Moyo, said EMA should conduct routine checks to make sure that miners comply with all mining regulations.

“We have made several reports, but we continue to have problems. EMA should do its job and protect the environment. They should always monitor miners, especially small-scale miners,” she said.

Shurugwi District EMA official, Mr Severino Kangara was evasive when he was contacted for a comment yesterday.

“Why do you phone me when you already have something to write from the villagers? They gave you a story so carry on with your story. You don’t work for EMA and you don’t know our operations, so write anything you have been told,” said Mr Kangara before hanging the phone.