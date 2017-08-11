DJs in reunion party at The Volt. . . as ‘Bring and Share’ event grows bigger

Arts Correspondent

Old skool music lovers are in for a treat tonight as The Volt club hosts The Re-union Party. The gig will see two of the most experienced wheel spinners Ronald “D-train” Chiwanza and Kennedy “Kay Cee” Masawi reunite with UK-based DJ Viv .

According to Spencer Madziya of Platinum Entertainment who runs The Volt the gig will be a strictly by invitation affair and doors open at 8pm.

“We are targeting the mature clientele who want to have a good time enjoying good music and our invites are specifically for that. We encourage those lucky to get the invites to come dressed to kill,”said Madziya.

D-train and Kay Cee are not new to the industry and carved their names over the years playing at various joints around the country. Both are also renowned radio presenters.

DJ Viv (real name Vivian Maravanyika) is a veteran journalist who once worked for The Herald and Sunday Mail before migrating to the UK where he swapped his pen for the turntables.

DJ Viv is popular in the UK especially with the Zimbabwean community where he is a regular feature at functions.

Platinum Entertainment has said there will be more old skool gigs at the venue this summer and this is just a beginning. They are renowned for organising elegant and top drawer functions and this one will be no exception. Platinum Entertainment recently introduced the “Sunday Bring and Share “, which is proving to be popular.

Last Sunday ‘Bring and Share’ was bigger and had various popular faces that graced the event. It is proving to be the best event in the capital on Sundays.