Diversify into goat, fish farming: Mombeshora

Herald Correspondent

Farmers should diversify into goat and fish farming to maximise land use and derive financial benefits, Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora has said.

Addressing farmers at a goat-farming field day at Estelle Farm in Mhangura, Dr Mombeshora said farmers allocated land by Government should venture into various agricultural activities to restore the nation’s breadbasket status. He said livestock production including fish and goat farming were lucrative ventures with the potential to uplift people’s lives.

“The land which was made available to us by His Excellency President R.G Mugabe is the best thing that ever happened to Africans. It is now our means of business which we should not take for granted, but rather fully utilise. As farmers we should not rely on crop production alone, but make use of the land we have to produce enough to attract much needed foreign currency through goat meat, fish and honey,” said Dr Mombeshora who is also the Mhangura legislator.

He said since there is an open market for goat meat in Arabian states, Government was looking at ways to fund goat farmers through a facility like Command Agriculture. This follows the successes registered through Government support in the 2016 /2017 farming season.

“Funding is the way to go if farmers are to realise huge returns. Government is currently making strides to ensure that farmers willing to venture into animal keeping register through Agritex offices so that they are considered for financial assistance,” he added.

Government, the minister said was also looking at improving turkey and pig meat production. Women Affairs Minister Nyasha Chikwinya said her ministry will help women venture into goat farming through financial and technical support. Estelle farm owner Cde Davet Muzvidzwa called on Government to increase technical and financial support for commercial goat production. The field day was supported by the Farmers Economic Growth Trust.