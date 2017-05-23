Disturbing restroom conduct, danger to health…Of men who do not wash their hands…Women who steal toiletries

Tobias Mudzingwa Features Correspondent

Habits are good but at the same time bad; good when they bring the best out of us, bad when they expose us to danger and disadvantage. Simply put, there are habits that promote our well-being as human beings and there are those that are destructive. Two restroom habits seldom talked about but are widespread amongst both male and females, are washing of hands and stealing of toiletries respectively.

We shall begin with habits associated with men

Investigations conducted by The Herald showed that some men do not wash their hands after using the toilet, with most saying it is purely out of a habit and it happens subconsciously. For them, it seems to have become the norm as they feel nothing wrong exiting the ablution room without washing their hands.

Shane Kanguni said not washing one’s hands was merely habitual and most men do it especially after using the urinary.

“It happens not because we like it or we see nothing wrong in it, but because we have turned it into an okay habit. Even if drops of urine mistakenly drop on one’s trousers while they are urinating, they may just wipe it off with their hands and bolt out of the toilet” said Kanguni.

Another Harare man, Tawanda Chidzivo shared the same sentiments saying he had only realised this unhealthy practice and habit after The Herald talked to him about it.

Said Mr Chidzivo: “My brother it’s funny that I am only realising that I also have that habit now that you have mentioned it. It’s something that has become the norm for me, but I am going to reform surely as I am exposing many people to several diseases.”

However, there were some who were quick to defend why they deliberately skive from washing hands in the toilet despite the availability of running water.

Issues of the status of toilets were a concern for many, with some saying the dirty and smelly toilet atmosphere is a disincentive for them to wash their hands.

Lovemore Ntuli said, “How am I supposed to wash my hands in a toilet that is filthy and with taps that are visibly dirty themselves? I would rather stay with my dirty hands after doing my business than attract worse dirt by using those unclean taps.”

Women who were interviewed by this publication expressed displeasure at such habits by men, with most saying they were unaware of such deplorable negligence by their male counterparts.

Shamiso Matambo said men were selfish as they were not considering the effects of their actions.

“It’s unfortunate that they do not realise that they are also exposing their wives, children, friends and society at large to water related diseases like cholera and typhoid. It’s pure selfishness if you ask me.”

On hearing that a great percentage of men are like this, a visibly irate Thokozile Siziba barked, “The most annoying thing is that these men after visiting the toilet just come and dig their filthy hands into your packet of maputi! Surely they should be embarrassed of themselves and reform”.

These practices could be a product of misplaced perceptions by the menfolk.

Padare Men’s Forum national director Walter Vengesai attributed men’s failure to wash their hands to issues of masculinity where men think they are immune to diseases because of their sex.

“Most men think they are not vulnerable to germs that cause diseases because they are men. You hear some of them bragging that I’m strong and no trivial disease can attack me.

Issues of socialisation are also a contributing factor as some of these men did not grow up in environments that promoted washing hands after use of the toilet,” Dr Vengesai said.

Expert opinion suggests that washing hands is not a trivial act as most men would like it to seem.

City of Harare director for health Dr Prosper Chonzi urged men to prioritise their health and those of others by washing their hands after using the toilet.

“Personal hygiene is important, not as a matter of caution but should always be practiced. It’s unfortunate that most men take such issues for granted but washing hands is also a way of showing love to those around you,” said Dr Chonzi.

He said the dirtiest parts of the body were the nails, hence the need to always ensure that one’s hands are always clean.

Women, although enraged by men’s unhygienic habits also have their own misgivings which include stealing toiletries in public bathrooms.

Women who were interviewed did not beat about the bush about this issue and were quick to admit that they find themselves engaging in the act.

Mrs Kanguni of Harare narrated the process; “If you need a tissue for personal or home use for example and you see one in a work toilet, you remove the hard brown material that holds the tissue paper together as this makes it easy for you to stuff the tissue in your bag and it becomes less noticeable for those with small bags.”

Nyasha Nekati was economic with her words as she decided not to call this act stealing but rather satisfying one’s needs.

She said women needed to have such toiletries and therefore could help themselves to these whenever need arose.

“I actually don’t think its stealing because those items are put in there for us to use. If I feel I may need some tissue paper or any other toiletry later on, I can as well take some. We should only make sure that we take but leave some for the next person,” she said.

Most women also attributed this behaviour to habitual practice where one feels obliged to take something from the restroom, mainly tissues.

Whether or not they use these, is another issue says Lilian Gumbe.

“It happens naturally that I have to come out with something from the toilet. If you open most women’s bags, you may find tissues of different textures and colours, several soaps and sometimes a couple of hand sanitisers. Ask them what they have bought with their own monies and you’ll be surprised.”

Of the men who were interviewed regarding this habit most laughed their lungs out saying women and their unquenchable thirst for material items, were a unique breed.

They however, highlighted that such thieving habits by women were prejudicing companies as the companies have to increase their toiletry budgets.

So it seems that both sexes bear these habits.

One fact remains, there is need for an improvement in restroom etiquette for both sexes to ensure a healthier society.