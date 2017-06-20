Did Barack Obama just reveal the sex of Beyoncé’s twins?

Cape Town — In a touching speech via video at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, former President Barack Obama might have made one of the biggest slip-ups of his career. In the video he praises his friend Jay Z, who became the first rapper inducted into the organisation and the first hip-hop act to be nominated for the honour.

Obama then also says the following in the video: “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up.”

Say what?! If Jay Z is going to have Barack “beat” soon, it logically means that he will have more daughters than Barack. This means that Beyoncé would have to give birth to twin girls to have three daughters in total to beat Barack’s two.

Channel24 reported on Thursday that the Beyhive is on baby watch with rumours circulating on social media that the twins might have arrived already. This comes after a fleet of black SUV’s were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay Z’s house on Tuesday.

And now that Jay Z didn’t make an appearance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, fans are even more certain that Beyoncé has given birth. — News24.