Diaspora group hails President Mnangagwa

Sheillah Mapani Herald Reporter

United Kingdom-based lobby group, Zimbabweans in the Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO), has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his assumption of the country’s top job, saying the new Government should engage Diasporians to help attract investment.

In a statement yesterday, ZIDO founder Mr Blessed Kapesa said the organisation was confident that President Mnangagwa’s Government will improve the country’s fortunes. Cde Mnangagwa recently took over from Cde Robert Mugabe, who had been the country’s president for the past 37 years.

“As ZIDO, we are hoping that the new President will open a new chapter and a good working environment between those in the Diaspora and Government,” said Mr Kapesa.

“There are several issues of concern that those in the Diaspora would need addressed. Some of the issues include the need for those in the Diaspora to be allowed to invest in the country without any problems. We would also want to be allowed to have dual citizenship in terms of the country’s Constitution. Government should also look at removing the red tape in getting business licences and permits, which should be reasonably priced and should make the tax regime competitive to allow easy repatriation of profits by investors.

“The country also needs the necessary infrastructure such as roads, water, electricity.” Mr Kapesa said the Diaspora has been facing a lot of challenges when trying to invest in the country. He urged Government to implement measures that will attract both financial and human capital.

Most Zimbabweans in the Diaspora left the country at the height of economic challenges that dogged the country for nearly two decades. According to Mr Kapesa, the re-introduction of direct flights from Zimbabwe to the UK will help boost the country’s tourism and investment opportunities.

Cde Mnangagwa’s Presidency is seen as a new chapter in the country’s political and economic dispensation. Market watchers believe President Mnangagwa’s administration will usher in a new way of doing business, which will ably revive industries, create jobs and improve relations with the international community for the good of the country.

“We support President Mnangagwa and wish him the best in his endeavour to turn around the country’s fortunes as he takes up the new responsibilities and challenges associated with the high office,” said Mr Kapesa.