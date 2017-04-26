DEVELOPING STORY: Kasukuwere, Mafios probe team in Bindura

mudendaTendai Mugabe in Bindura —
Members of the Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central executive are now gathered at Bindura Country Club where they are expected to meet a probe team sent by President Mugabe to resolve differences emanating from a petition signed by the province against national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and provincial chairman Cde Dickson Mafios.

The situation is tense with rival groups jeering at each other. There is tight security and the police are vetting people who want to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cde Kasukuwere refused a handshake from Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha.

 More details to follow….
  • Erie

    Cde Kasukuwere is not going anywhere, NO, he’s not going, we’ll rather go with him as youths!

    • succuba

      Why do you idolise Kasukuwere, why do you put him on a pedistal?

      What good has he brought to Zimbabwe?

      • Erie

        I am not idolizing Kasukuwere, the people calling for his expulsion are successionist too and are, by calling for his expulsion, intending to overthrow the President too! Plus that War Veterans saying that no one can lead without liberation war credentials says a lot to us as youth. A person should be chosen to lead based on competence and capability not liberation credentials. They’re effectively saying Zanu Pf will end by them because no individual can be born with war credentials.

  • Kailler

    Tyson is not going anywhere…he has said he is a thug before. Underestimate him at your own peril.

    • Daddy va Tyson

      What Peril?

      Without support from a single war vet? A single General? Police?

      Lost cause.

      Idya mari yawakapiwa naKasukuwere zvako. Post and get paid.

  • mpengo

    Haha. Akawoma Kasukuwere.

    No humility, even at this point. Oozing with arrogance.

    He is fully convinced that he will be the next President.

    He literally buys popularity. No substance beyond using the stolen money to buy support. And for some reason he sees his character as fitting to be President?!

    …His Excellency Cde. Saviour “Tyson” Kasukuwere…

    They say pride comes before a fall.

    Proud, Temporarily influential, but not very clever or strategic. Literally pissing in the well that he drinks from(ZANUPF). It will be his own undoing. And we will laugh at his fall.

    I will never forget the violence he and his brother (Dickson Mafios) brought upon his own people.

  • Disaster

    Govt resources being used for petty party squabbles instead of attending to urgent priorities, no wonder the country is now ranked poorest on the continent. The DEPARTURE of the leader who has tolerated this sort of culture will be worth a lot of billions to the country.

  • eliah

    Thats the way to go Tyson you do not shake the hand of an enemy in the midst of a ferocious fight.

  • Daddy va Tyson

    Dangerous to whom?

    Dangerous to someone who calls himself Tyson?

    Or is he only Tyson when he’s not a coward, unlike now? Only Tyson when he use political violence against voters, ordinary people?

    This is politics. Not for cry babies like you. Not for wussies and sissies and spoilt brats like Kasukuwere.

    Hanzi “dangerous”!

    Gwara!

  • Itai musekiwa

    Erie..which youths are u talking about????kana musina zvekuita taurai ngano momwa tea mwachewe kkk