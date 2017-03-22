UPDATED: Sandi-Moyo, Mahoka on the ropes

Fellex Share Senior Reporter

Members of the Zanu-PF Women’s League Harare province have today called for the ouster of their national deputy chairperson Cde Eunice Sandi-Moyo and secretary for finance Cde Sarah Mahoka for allegedly undermining the authority of First Lady and Women’s League chairperson Dr Grace Mugabe.

The pair is also accused of sourcing donations from business persons, churches, and corporates using Dr Mugabe’s name without her knowledge.

Cde Mahoka is also accused of having undermined Presidential appointee, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year when she referred to him as “duck”.

Speaking at the party’s provincial offices, the women’s representative Cde Skumbuzo Munyawarara said the pair’s alleged handlers were well-known and must also face the chop.

Munyarara handed over a letter to Harare provincial chairperson Cde Joice Kasinamunda, which she said was for Dr Mugabe and the party leadership.

She said the letter contained all the grievances that women in the party had against Cdes Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka.

Details to follow…