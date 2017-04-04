Denver backs Glamour Boys

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ALTHOUGH a lot of football analysts have taken Dynamos out of the race for the league championship, midfielder Denver Mukamba believes the Glamour Boys will force many of them to eat humble pie.

DeMbare, who are currently rebuilding, went down 0-1 to FC Platinum in their opening match of the Premiership season, but they still gave their fans a glimmer of hope with some fine passages of play which only lacked the goals.

The Glamour Boys unleashed new signings Lincoln Zvasiya, the impressive Quality Kangadze, Emmanuel Mandiranga and Gift Saunyama in the starting XI.

Mukamba, who has now become one of the senior players at the club, said he was encouraged by his team’s performance and urged the Harare giants to take the positives from that defeat.

The former Warriors player reckoned Dynamos will be back at the top of their game and said they needed time to get the engine in good shape.

With a number of players joining the ship, Mukamba explained that it has never been easy being a Dynamos player or coach because of the huge expectations from their big support base.

“Our technical team is encouraging and pushing us a lot to achieve what we have set ourselves. Dynamos is not an easy team (to play for or to coach).

“If you want results at Dynamos you must work very hard. So we are expecting to raise the bar in our next game against Triangle. We want goals.

“Everyone in the team was looking forward to a win in the first game.

“We did not do well last season on the overall log standings, but this year we want to improve. We want results. Dynamos is about results,” said Mukamba.

The Harare giants could afford to start with the likes of Masimba Mambare, Valentine Ndaba and Carlos Rusere on the bench and still caused problems to their rivals.

Mandiranga, who has featured in some friendlies, has proven himself with his pace on the wings, but on Sunday he was guilty of missing a sitter while Kangadze has shown he could blossom into a good player.

Obey Mwerahari and Ocean Mushure were good in the wingbacks while Elisha Muroiwa and Zvasiya formed a solid wall at the back.

Mukamba said FC Platinum were a good test for Dynamos’ pedigree.

“FC Platinum were not easy, it was a tough game. For us, nothing really went wrong. It’s only that we conceded an unfortunate penalty when one of our players tried to turn inside the box.

“The fans should continue supporting us because we are working things out.

“It’s been a while since we last won the league so we will continue pushing as a team because we want the title this year,” said Mukamba.