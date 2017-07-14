Dendera united comes to The Eland . . . as Gango Festival preliminaries begin

Arts Reporter

It is rare to have many Chimbetus on the same stage for a joint show.

A lot has been said about relations among musicians in the talented family with some reportedly vowing not to share the stage again. However, three of the musicians Allan, Tryson and Douglas will give people the rare treat of what has been termed “Dendera United” in showbiz.

They will share the stage at The Eland — Pagango in Kuwadzana 6 on July 29. Organisers said they could not rope in the other popular musician from the family, Suluman, because he has other commitments on the day.

They said the idea is to give Dendera fans a time to enjoy the best of the genre from the musicians that all have unique talents. “There are many of our patrons that enjoy Dendera music and there are many Dendera fans out there that would want to see these musicians on the same stage. We are happy to announce that they will be together on stage at the same time,” said Freddie Kabungidze of The Eland.

“What is more interesting is that they will be using one band. They will not take turns, but they will all be on stage throughout the show. We are excited about the show.”

Allan said they are ready to take every opportunity that comes their way to work as a family. “Blood is thicker than water. People may say a lot about us but we are one family and we will always be prepared to work together. We have worked together at various other functions, but this one will be bigger because we are coming as one group. We will be there to do our best and we encourage people to come to The Eland on July 29,” said Allan.

Meanwhile The Eland will tomorrow afternoon host a Gango Road Show that will be held in preparation for Gango Festival that takes place at Borrowdale Racecourse on August 5.

Organisers of the festival are starting preliminary events ahead of the big day and will visit various places known for gango. They will partner National FM for the events and tomorrow proceedings at The Eland will be broadcast live on the station between 3pm and 6pm.

Festival organiser Blessing Jeke said preparations are going well and they will use the road shows to tell people more about the event that would be the first in the country.

“We are counting down to Gango Festival and we can say the preparations are going on smoothly. The event at The Eland on Saturday (tomorrow) will be our first activation affair. We have many others to be held at other places that serve gango. These are the people that will be at Borrowdale Racecourse serving people the best of festivities,” said Jeke.