DeMbare’s Premier League poser

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have indicated the Premier Soccer League might have to chip in to foot their bills if they are to replay their match against Chapungu which was abandoned on Sunday after a goal collapsed at Ascot.The PSL were yesterday still to make a determination on the match as they were waiting for reports from the match officials.

DeMbare were leading 4-0 with goals from Denver Mukamba, Joel Epoupa Chrisitan Ntouba and Emmanuel Mandiranga’s brace when match commissioner Israel Mugwagwa confirmed the abandonment with 56 minutes played.

The Glamour Boys committee member Graham Mafoko yesterday said they were available to play the last 34 minutes of the game, but would want the PSL to help meet travel costs.

“The onus is on the PSL. If we are to go back to Chapungu I think they would also need to come in and meet our travelling costs because it is not our fault the match was abandoned. Neither was it Chapungu’s nor the referees’,” said Mafoko.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said a statement on the match will be issued today after the authorities have gone through the official report from the referees.

DeMbare, however, are looking to resume the match from the minute it was abandoned.

“We are still to hear from the Premier Soccer League, they have the final say. But this is not the first match to be abandoned under such circumstances.

“So we have to look at the precedence. In 2005, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad had to play the final six minutes of their league match on another day after the original tie was abandoned because of a bomb scare at the Bernabeu. The scores were 1-1 and still they had to play the six minutes.

“I am sure the PSL will also ask us to play the 34 minutes. I don’t think we have to start from scratch because of the precedence to this.

“It was just an unfortunate incident when the keeper collided with the goalpost.

“We were leading in this match and I am sure that has to count. We had the momentum on the day and we could have added four or more goals if we played up to the 90th minute.

“I also don’t think it will be fair for Chapungu to forfeit the remaining minutes of this fixture because there was still time and who knows? Probably they could have recovered and reduced the arrears.

“So we have to play the remainder of the game,” said Mafoko.

ZIFA Referees Committee vice-chairman Gladmore Muzambi said the PSL have to make a decision on the matter since such scenarios are not explicitly addressed under the international laws of the game.

“I cannot say much on this particular incident and how they will go about it because this is not covered in the laws of the game.

“Normally such cases are provided for in the competition rules and regulations. There is no universal position, it all depends on the competition organiser.

“Some say they have to restart the match from scratch, others would prefer to resume from the minute the match was stopped. But in our case, if the rules are not clear then an administrative decision has to be made,” said Muzambi.

Chapungu chief executive George Chigambe said the Air Force of Zimbabwe side would welcome whatever decision the authorities make.

“We are guided by the rules and regulations of the game. We believe in Fair Play, whatever the position is taken we have no qualms.

“But after all is said and done, we also wished the match to have been played up to the 90th minute. And, not taking away anything from Dynamos, they played a good game.

“However, in football you never know what would have happened if the match had finished. Our boys have been playing well of late. I don’t know what happened, probably they were just shocked by the thought of playing Dynamos,” said Chigambe.