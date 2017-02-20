DeMbare win Moza friendly

Paul Mundandi in TETE, Mozambique

Chingale d Tete . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

A youthful Dynamos side won the hearts of many Mozambicans here when they dismissed Chingale d Tete in an international friendly soccer match at Dispotivo D Tete Stadium yesterday. Newboy Emmanuel Mandiranga’s 22nd minute strike and an exquisite 46th minute finish from Takunda Sadiki was all the former Zimbabwean champions needed to silence the noisy Mozambican counterparts.

Dynamos had faced a lot of teasing from the local soccer fans who said the team had brought “young kids” to Tete and they were going to be walloped. But coach Lloyd Mutasa’s new-look side put up a good show to silence the local fans with Wisdom Mutasa in top form and creating both DeMbare’s goals.

Wisdom first won possession in the middle of the park and sent a through pass to Mandiranga who managed to get a way past his marker and sent a low shot past former Tsholotsho second choice goalkeeper Nick Mariche.

The Glamour Boys, who were in total control of the match, began to exchange some neat passes.

A group of Harare-based DeMbare fans who drove all the way to Tete were also a marvel to watch in the stands as they cheered their team on despite being outnumbered by their hosts.

Wisdom returned to haunt the hosts when he sent in a good corner from the left which was met by Sadiki who coolly controlled the ball and sent a powerful shot that beat Mariche all systems out.

Captain Ocean Mushure, Elisha Muroiwa, Valentine Ndaba, Denver Mukamba, Peace Makawha and Wisdom impressed for Dynamos with Ashley Rayners proving his worth between the posts.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa, who wanted to give all his boys some game time, then introduced Tonderayi Mateyaunga who justified that it was not fair for him to be a bench warmer as he made some crucial saves that left fans clamouring for more.

The introduction of King Nasama, Marshall Machezana, Tichaona Chipunza and Cleopas Kapupurika also kept the hosts on their toes.

Even the opposition’s coach could not hide his admiration of the Glamour Boys.

“Dynamos has proved to us that they are a big club. They are very organised and can pass the ball at will and to me they are very experienced. We are still far backward to match their play. We would love to play against them next time.

“Their first goal was textbook material. We thank Dynamos for teaching us some football lessons and we wish them all the best in the 2017 season. They deserve to win the league,” said Chingale’s coach Mussa Osman.

Lloyd Mutasa was happy with the performance although he believes that it’s still work in progress.

“It was our second preparatory match. We scored two goals and never conceded. It looks like we are consistent and it was worth coming to Mozambique.

“Building is a process. Last year we had shortcoming in terms of scoring but I am happy that we have managed to score four goals in two friendly matches and I can’t complain. Fans just have to be a little bit patient and rally behind the team,” said Lloyd Mutasa.