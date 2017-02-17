‘DeMbare will be revitalised side this season’

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa is certain his Glamour Boys will be a revitalised side this season.

Mutasa has been tasked with creating a new team at the country’s most successful football club in what is a throwback to 2011.

Back then, Mutasa also faced a similar situation when he assembled a new-look side that featured the likes of Rodreck Mutuma, Denver Mukamba and Devon Chafa.

The core of that team went on to win four league titles on the trot even though Mutasa had been fired midway through the first season.

He is now building a team around Emmaculate Mawuna, Peace Makaha, King Nasama and Phakamani Dube with Mukamba playing the leadership role.

Dynamos will travel to Mozambique, where they are expected to play some friendlies.

Mutasa said they will take the trip to Mozambique seriously as they will also face bitter rivals CAPS United the following weekend in the ZNA Charities Shield.

“The trip to Mozambique is coming at the right time as it will allow us to prepare for our match against CAPS United,” said Mutasa.

“We have some new players who are adjusting well to our philosophy and we expect them to continue improving.

“We have a mixture of experienced and young players whom I believe will do the job in 2017.

“Most of the new players are adjusting and we were working on the fitness aspects, which I can say has since improved and soon we will be working on Dynamos philosophy.

“I think these youngsters will get to another level and as a coach my aim is to develop players into better footballers and so it is an opportunity for most of the new players to prove their worth.

“Our friendly in Kwekwe was a barometer for new players and our supporters turned up in their numbers.”

DeMbare also welcomed back Obey Mwerahari, who was on the verge of joining ZPC Kariba while the presence of goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya at yesterday’s training session was interesting.

DeMbare lost their first-choice ‘keeper Tatenda Mukuruva to South Africa.

“We wish those who left us well, they are seasoned players, some left because of age issue while some had other issues,” said Mutasa.