Dembare show character in five-goal thriller

CAMEROONIAN striker Joel Christian Epoupa once again proved the hero as he scored a beauty, which provided a fitting difference in this five-goal thriller, which powered a resilient Dynamos to within just three points of surprise leaders Black Rhinos on the Castle Lager Premiership table.

The Glamour Boys showed great character, refusing to be bullied by their plucky opponents in one of the best league matches this season that illuminated the National Sports Stadium last night, to emerge victorious and ignite wild celebrations among their fans in the stands.

Dubbed the battle between “DeMbare Urban and DeMbare Rural” because of the number of coaches and players in the Ngezi Platinum Stars’ side who used to be Glamour Boys, this grudge showdown produced a thriller that was spiced by five goals.

Epoupa, as he has so often done this season, fired home a rocket with eight minutes remaining on the board for the golden winning goal.

Denver Mukamba opened the scoring on 29 minutes, but the platinum miners equalised exactly 10 minutes later through Terrence Dzvukamanja before even having the nerve to take the lead midway through the second half courtesy of Dominic Mukandi.

However, DeMbare skipper Ocean Mushure, who is having a dream season, gave the Glamour Boys hope with a well-struck free-kick which brought the scores at par with a quarter of an hour to go.

A draw was probably going to be a fair result, but then the stands exploded into delirium as Epoupa struck a ferocious shot to lift the giants to within three points of leaders Rhinos. “I think all along we have been talking about this fixture that probably for us to be reckoned as Dynamos we need to beat the contenders,’’ coach Lloyd Mutasa said. ‘’I am happy the youngsters came to the party, we scored three goals and we collected three points. “Four wins in a row, I think it’s a good progress for the institution.”

DeMbare appear to have recovered from a slow start this season as they have now taken their points tally to 23 while Ngezi Platinum Stars and new log leaders Black Rhinos are tied on 26 points.

To their credit, Ngezi Platinum Stars under former Dynamos coaches Tonderayi Ndiraya and Gift Muzadzi and featuring eight former DeMbare players in yesterday’s match, had started at electric pace.

But DeMbare managed to soak the early pressure thanks to the vociferous fans who kept propping them up for the fight. The Glamour Boys then took an unexpected lead through Mukamba when the midfielder placed the ball beyond the goalkeeper from a low cross by Peace Makaha. The platinum miners hit back with a fine strike from Terrence Dzvukamanja to ensure the scores were at par by the half-time break. The lead exchanged hands in the 69th minute when Mukandi jumped above everyone else in the box to plant a firm header from Tichaona Mabvura’s corner kick.

But DeMbare refused to be buried at home and were back at par courtesy of their captain’s well struck free-kick after second half substitute Kelvin Bulaji was penalised for a high boot on Takunda Sadiki just outside the penalty box.

The final minutes of the game were tense and it needed something special to separate these teams. And, as has become the norm, it came from Epoupa, who controlled a pass threaded into his path by Peace Makaha and fired a blistering shot past the goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

Ngezi Platinum coach Ndiraya rued the missed opportunities which his men blew in the first half. Midfielder Liberty Chakoroma almost caught DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderayi Mateyaunga off guard early in the game with a long range shot.

Then Walter Mukanga came close with a curling shot which just went over before Donald Teguru’s shot at the near post presented Mateyaunga with all sorts of problems. Dynamos defender Marshal Machazane made a timely interception to block Mabvura’s grounder moments later.

The hosts suffered a further setback early into the second half after losing Quality Kangadze through injury.

“Five goals, I thought the fans were in for a treat but a disappointing result for my team. We defended badly today. We conceded three goals through lack of concentration. We started the game well. We dominated, we created some opportunities and that has been our way of doing things since the start of the season.

“We create so many opportunities but we fail to put them away. Dynamos got that goal against run of play and I thought we came back strongly and equalised, took the lead, but again our defending has been so atrocious in this game.’’

Teams:

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga P. Makaha, O. Mushure, L. Zvasiya, M. Machazane, T. Chipunza, O Mwerahari, D. Mukamba (T. Macheke, 71st min), E. Mandiranga (T. Sadiki, 67th min), Q. Kangadze (Kapupurika, 48th min), C. Epoupa.

Ngezi Platinum: T. Mawaya, K. Murera, Q. Amini, P. Jaure, W. Mukanga, L. Chakoroma, D. Mukandi (C. Augusto, 87th min), G. Murwira, T. Mabvura (Pakamisa, 87th min), T. Dzvukamanja, D. Teguru (K. Bulaji, 67th min)