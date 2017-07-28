Ngezi tame de-horn Rhinos

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

Ngezi Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 4

DIMINUTIVE forward Terrence Dzukamanja marked his return from injury with a brace which put Ngezi Platinum back at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership standings in this six-goal thriller at Morris Depot yesterday.

Dzukamanja missed matches against FC Platinum and Triangle as he battled injury, but marked his return with a bang. He scored in the 54th minute and then killed the match as a contest with the fourth goal in the 75th minute when he punished Black Rhinos ‘keeper Herbert Rusawo with a header.

The ‘keeper, who is having a nightmare after being the fall guy for the Warriors’ elimination from the CHAN qualifiers at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, had somehow punched the ball back into play.

Ngezi skipper Partson Jaure, who was also marking his return from an injury lay-off, headed his side into the lead after connecting a cross from Tichaona Mabvura.

Midfielder Walter Mukanga scored the third goal in the 67th minute as the miners ran riot. The army side then reduced the arrears in the last 10 minutes with substitute Yamikami Salima scoring in the 80th minute and forward Lot Chiwunga also finding the target.

But the damage had already been done. “It is a very satisfactory result, but I am quite disappointed by the way we defended and conceded those two goals,’’ Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya said.

‘’After having done a good job scoring four goals, I thought we lost some concentration and in the process we conceded. “We could have avoided it but Rhinos were pushing hard for some goals and we were failing to deal with the long ball but that is part of the game. “I am quite satisfied with what the boys put in.

“We have had very difficult times, especially in the past six games we played before this one, we only managed six points and I am glad that we have started the second half on a good note getting three points away from home.

‘’It gives the team confidence for our next match at home against Hwange. “The first half was quite cagey but we did ourselves a favour in the second half. It was quite fantastic scoring four goals.’’

Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa, who saw his team collapse in the second period, who felt his side were still feeling the two-week break hangover. “We thought we would uplift our game in the second half after we were on top of the situation in the last ten minutes of the first half,’’ said Mtizwa.

“Those two corners and a foul which we didn’t deal with well affected us. ‘’And the goalkeeper made one mistake to punch that ball back into play. We are disappointed we won’t take anything away from Ngezi, they gave us a good fight.’’

Teams

Black Rhinos: H. Rusawo, J. Mukombwe (Y. Salima 70th min), F. Banda, S. Linyama, M. Mine, D. Mudadi, C. Chitsamba (L. Saramaya 57th min), M. Kureva, B. Marere, L. Chiwunga.

Ngezi Platinum: N. Chadya, P. Jaure, L. Chakoroma, K. Murera, D. Tawari, G. Murwira, C. Augusto (W. Pakamisa 79th min), T. Mabvura, Q. Amini, W Mukanga (M. Mlilo 79th min), T. Dzukamanja,