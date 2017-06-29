Dema accident victims named

Herald Reporter

Police yesterday named 10 people who perished in the Dema commuter omnibus accident on Monday. These are Gift Murimi (25) of Chakanda Farm (Wedza), Trymore Mariyanadza (38) of Ndudzo Village, Chief Svosve (Wedza), Simbarashe Ndihana (42) of Wedza Growth Point, Honourable Sauti (42) of Maruza Village, Nyazura, Tariro Shave (55) of Nzvimbe Village (Nyazura), Blessed Chari (5) of Chikangwe Village (Karoi), Abel Karikatsande (one-year-four-months) of 13 Tavhi (Karoi), Susan Muzondori (24) of 13 Tavhi (Karoi), the driver Nemonic Ganganje (26) of Kuwadzana in Harare and Coleen Mutsetsiwa (28) from Chakadenga Village, Chief Nenguwo (Marondera).

The commuter omnibus rammed a haulage truck, killing six passengers on the spot.

The other four died in hospital.