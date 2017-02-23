Delegates troop in for birthday celebrations

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

People attending the 21st February Movement celebrations in Matopos on Saturday are expected to start arriving at the venue today, with organisers saying most of the logistical arrangements for the event are now in place.

The celebrations, which are held annually to reflect and honour the life of President Mugabe, who was born on February 21, 1924, will be held at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School.

ZANU-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzi Chipanga yesterday said preparations were nearly complete.

“The preparations are at an advanced stage,” he said. “We are already done with the accreditation of the VVIPs and the VIPs and we are moving on to the accreditation of other delegates we expect to attend. We are having our last preparatory meeting today and we expect to have a successful event that befits the stature of our President on Saturday.” Cde Chipanga said accommodation and food for the delegates was in place. “People will start arriving tomorrow (today), while we expect the bulk of them to come on Friday and others on Saturday,” he said.

“We have already secured accommodation and food for everyone, including those who will arrive early. We had a successful fundraising dinner and we are very grateful to everyone who has supported the hosting of the celebrations.” This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme, “Honouring our icon, unlocking the value in youths,” with at least 100 000 delegates from all the country’s 10 provinces expected to attend.

President Mugabe turned 93 on Tuesday and received congratulatory messages from various people and organisations from within and outside the country. The 21st February Movement celebrations were founded in 1986, by the zanu-pf Youth League to encourage Zimbabweans, especially the youths, to emulate President Mugabe’s revolutionary ideas, charismatic leadership and selfless policies.