Defoe on the move again

LONDON. — Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has re-signed for former club Bournemouth on a free transfer.

The England international (34), who has signed a three-year deal, said: “It’s great to be back. The one thing I can guarantee is goals.” “It was an easy decision, joining a top team with a top manager,” added Defoe who scored 15 league goals last season. A teenage Defoe spent the 2000-01 season on loan at Bournemouth from West Ham, scoring in 10 successive matches. The former Tottenham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Charlton player is seventh on the English Premier League all-time goals list with 158 in 468 appearances.

Cherries manager Eddie Howe said Defoe’s signing is a “huge moment for the club”.

Defoe moved to Sunderland in January 2015 after a brief spell at MLS side Toronto and after saving the club from relegation in the 2015-16 season with 15 goal. — BBC Sport.