Defence forces urged to remain vigilant

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces should remain vigilant and patriotic in the wake of constant change in warfare due to new technology and emerging threats, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi has said. He said one of the changing phenomenon was the bullying by Western powers on developing countries in which Zimbabwe has not been an exception.

Dr Sekeramayi said this yesterday at Zimbabwe Staff College in a speech read on his behalf by Secretary Mr Martin Rushwaya during a graduation ceremony of 54 officers who went through a Junior Staff Course Number 67 that was attended by security officers from the region.

“It is imperative that you take note that the face of warfare is changing dramatically due to the dynamics in technology and the nature of emerging national security threats,” he said.

“New threats to peace and stability continue to emerge and asymmetric warfare is one such emerging phenomenon that super powers are using in bullying developing countries like Zimbabwe.

“I am glad to note that the Zimbabwe Staff College takes into account all these developments when designing curriculum.

“Regular training and development in the defence forces is critical given that security threats continue to evolve. It is, therefore, important for the defence forces to keep abreast with these developments for them to successfully discharge their mandate of providing lasting peace and stability, which is a prerequisite for sustainable socio-economic development.”

Dr Sekeramayi commended the Zimbabwe Staff College Commandant and his team for the 100 percent pass rate, saying that showed their determination on staff development.

“The results are a clear testimony of your sacrifice and dedication to duty amid the challenges you encountered with regards to inadequate resources as our economy is yet to fully recover from the illegal economic sanctions imposed by the neo-colonialists,” he said.

Dr Sekeramayi assured ZDF members of Government commitment to the improvement of their conditions of service.

He commended the training team from the People’s Liberation Army of China, saying their contribution at the college dating back to 2004 was immense.

“The People’s Liberation Army training team has continued to add value to this course as our officers have been tapping from their vast experience and professional knowledge,” said Dr Sekeramayi.

The course had 54 officers drawn from Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Swaziland and Tanzania and nine of the graduates were female.