December 27 a public holiday

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter—

Next Tuesday, December 27, will be a public holiday following the celebration of Boxing Day on Monday, according to the law governing such public holidays.

In terms of Section 2(1) (ii) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, when Boxing Day falls on a Monday, the following day becomes a public holiday.

“When the 26th of December falls on a Monday, the Tuesday following shall be public holiday,” reads the Act. The Herald newsroom has this week been inundated with calls from people inquiring on the status of December 27.

Some workers and their employers have been arguing over the status of the date, with the employees seeking to be excused from work on December 27. The same applies for January 2 next year, which automatically becomes a public holiday because New Year will be celebrated on a Sunday.

Section 2(1) (i) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, which also supports the position reads: “When a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following shall be a public holiday.”

Meanwhile, Government has urged motorists to drive responsibly to reduce road carnage this festive season. Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said in a statement that Government will not hesitate to cancel route authorities for public transporters whose employees drive recklessly.

He said public transport operators should comply with the law after being given an operator’s licence and route authority. Dr Gumbo urged drivers to stick to the regulated speed limits.

He said road users were discouraged from using cellphones while driving or walking and crossing the road. Dr Gumbo encouraged the public to make this Christmas and New Year holidays accident-free, by exercising extreme caution on the road and adhere to all the traffic laws.