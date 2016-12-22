December 27 a public holiday

December 20, 2016 Local News, Top Stories

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter—
Next Tuesday, December 27, will be a public holiday following the celebration of Boxing Day on Monday, according to the law governing such public holidays.

In terms of Section 2(1) (ii) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, when Boxing Day falls on a Monday, the following day becomes a public holiday.

“When the 26th of December falls on a Monday, the Tuesday following shall be public holiday,” reads the Act. The Herald newsroom has this week been inundated with calls from people inquiring on the status of December 27.

Some workers and their employers have been arguing over the status of the date, with the employees seeking to be excused from work on December 27. The same applies for January 2 next year, which automatically becomes a public holiday because New Year will be celebrated on a Sunday.

Section 2(1) (i) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, which also supports the position reads: “When a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following shall be a public holiday.”

Meanwhile, Government has urged motorists to drive responsibly to reduce road carnage this festive season. Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said in a statement that Government will not hesitate to cancel route authorities for public transporters whose employees drive recklessly.

He said public transport operators should comply with the law after being given an operator’s licence and route authority. Dr Gumbo urged drivers to stick to the regulated speed limits.

He said road users were discouraged from using cellphones while driving or walking and crossing the road. Dr Gumbo encouraged the public to make this Christmas and New Year holidays accident-free, by exercising extreme caution on the road and adhere to all the traffic laws.
  • Madara

    it has always been known that these dates fall on these days. and the act hasn’t been changed. so did the stupid government only realise this now? when the dates have always fallen on these days for this year?

    • RejectedStone, Cornerstone

      whats your point? This is done world over. if you are a global player, of course outside the moslem world, you won’t reach anyone on tuesday 27. In fact all tthose days between christmas and new year should be holidays if we are to go back to the origins of our calendars in old egypt.

  • Pastor Farie

    We will be at work zvedu isu wamwe. Tichikunamatirai kuti musaparadzwe ne njodzi.

    • RejectedStone, Cornerstone

      zvinoenderana ne”basa” ramunoita. Since you are a pastor, may be you will be trying to convince your dull congregants that Jesus was born on december 25 and that Mary was artificially inserminated since it had to be a virgin birth: double pain. Kuti zvinyatsonzwisa tsitsi.

  • Pasi neZimra

    itaika horodhe yenyu, isu hatina horodhe isu basa se basa. i dont eat horidhe

    • Bvunzai

      You are not working smart…if you can not afford to rest on holidays….review your business again…you may be very inefficient!

      • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

        You sound like a victim of capitalism, whose policy is to entice you to come back again by “granting” you some kind of deserved rest after using you big time. The idea is for you to feel important, to make it as if the capitalist values you a lot, when in actual fact he is waiting for you to get redundant and rope in your kids and use them the same way. Meanwhile you will be so much satisfied by this recognition and forget thinking about real wealth. @pasinezimra:disqus has a point, although i do not agree with the meaning of his name. Let’s work harder pasi neZimra.

    • RejectedStone, Cornerstone

      all hard workers need a holiday. You need time to re-energise, kwete kungobhidhirika sebenzi.

      • Popo

        Work hard. Play hard.