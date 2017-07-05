‘Death of the Commissar’ launch on tonight

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

ALL is set for tonight’s launch of Tichaona Zindoga’s new poetry anthology, “Death of the Commissar” to be held at Batanai Gardens First Floor at the corner of Jason Moyo Avenue and First Street in Harare tonight.

The book, dually set in Zimbabwe and South Africa, offers an up to date perspective on contemporary issues in Southern Africa, including leadership and succession issues in Zimbabwe and South Africa; xenophobia, crime, poverty and other major socio-economic and political issues.

While The Herald’s Political Editor writes in his usual abrasive and robust manner (including one piece on Itai Dzamara, a journalist-cum-political activist). He is quite pious in other instances, mellowing the reader with sentimentality and heartfelt reflections like describing a young woman who is sick or a woman who cannot have children, all of which are inspired by true life experiences.

The title piece, “The Death of the Commissar”, is an elegy from a woman’s pained heart set during the liberation struggle. Resurgent musician, Enock “Nox” Guni, who has been cleaning up his act after issues with his personal life, is billed to give a solo acoustic act, along a couple of jazz acts provided by Platinum Entertainment.

Platinum Entertainment boss and owner of the uptown joint Volt, Spencer Madziya over the weekend said he was happy to be associated with the event.

The launch is set to be graced by politicians, businesspeople, writers, artists and journalists. Ever since “Death of the Commissar” hit the streets last week, people from all walks of life – Zimbabwe and abroad – have been requesting for copies of the book. The book will be sold by a leading bookstore.