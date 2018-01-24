Davis Cup team up preps

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

AS Zimbabwe’s Davis Cup tennis tie against Turkey early next month draws closer, team captain Gwinyai Tongoona says the team is set to come together by the end of this week for their final preparations.

Zimbabwe host Turkey at Harare Sports Club on the weekend of February 3-4 in the Europe/Africa Group II tie. Tongoona submitted his final team made up of regular team members – Takanyi Garanganga and Benjamin Lock as well as Mehluli Sibanda and Mark Chigaazira – on Monday.

Garanganga and Chigaazira are already in the country. They have been working out at Harare Sports Club. Tongoona said Benjamin, who is playing tournaments in Turkey, and Bulawayo-based Sibanda, are expected to join the other members of the team this weekend.

“I think they are both coming this weekend. So we only have Takanyi and Mark at the (Harare Sports) Club. It’s looking good, we are training every day. Fortunately, we have not been disturbed by the rain. The guys are really working hard,” said Tongoona. The ex-Davis Cup team player said they will be taking their preparations a step further when the other two players join them in Harare.

“We will be working a lot on the court, on a few tactical situations, just things you would want to do on the court,” said Tongoona. Tennis Zimbabwe announced a six-member squad last month from which Tongoona picked his final team. The squad included Courtney Lock, who has been part of the team in the past and Tadiwa Chinamo.

But the two players based in the United States could not make it due to college commitments. Mehluli has been part of the Davis Cup team as part of Tennis Zimbabwe’s development programme.

“He travelled with the team to Georgia in 2016 for the relegation play-offs and was also part of the team that played in the Africa Zone Group III promotion event last July. Chigaazira comes in as the new face in the absence of Courtney, who has featured in the team in the last couple of years. Tongoona, who is leading the team in his first assignment as the captain, said for Sibanda and Chigaazira, this is an opportunity for them to learn.

“Takanyi is working hard, he is playing at a high level. So having him in the team, it’s a very good thing for us. Having him and Benji, I think they will match well with the Turkey guys. Playing at home I think we have a slight advantage, I am very optimistic. I think for the youngsters, it’s an opportunity to learn from the senior players.

“Takanyi and Benji have been there . . . I think they (Sibanda and Chigaazira) can get their level up there, with support and help from the coach. It could be hard with the crowd’s expectations, but with the right approach I know we can do good things,” Tongoona said.