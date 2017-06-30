Dauda joins Yadah

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United have released defender Dennis Dauda to join Yadah Stars just two days after the gangly centre-back was transfer-listed for questionable professionalism.

Dauda was kicked out of the Green Machine after posting controversial comments on social media, suggesting his heart was torn between doing his best for CAPS United or Yadah Stars, a club owned by his spiritual father Prophet Walter Magaya.

The Green Machine leadership said they had agreed, in principle, with Yadah Stars to sign Dauda and said reports that other players were supporting the defender were not true.

CAPS United will take on five-time African champions Zamalek in a CAF Champions League battle at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Makepekepe, who are bottom with three points, still have a mathematical chance to squeeze beyond Group B should they win their last two matches and pray the other results go their way.

All the players trained except for goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda who limped off after aggravating his leg injury.

However, the big goalkeeper could be available for Sunday’s game.

Yesterday, the club management led by club president Farai Jere addressed the players and the technical team at the giant facility.

Club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said it was a routine meeting in which they needed to touch base with the team after the departure of one of the senior players.

“It was a normal meeting. We usually have these meetings to hear the concerns of the players and mapping the way forward.

“The players raised their concerns, there was nothing newsworthy.

“We felt it was important after the departure of one of the players that we meet with them so that no-one speculates about what is really going on at the club.

“We also asked if any of the remaining players were interested in leaving the club, but no other player expressed his interest to move.

“We are very focused as a club and everyone is preparing for the big match.

“Football is played by 11 players, and this is a chance for other players to prove themselves. There is no financial crisis at the club, but people tend to exaggerate.

“Being owed May salary to me that is not an issue,” said Chitima.

The administrator added that they have agreed in principle with Yadah and gave Dauda the green light to start training with the club.

“Dauda has gone to Yadah. We gave him the green light so that he can start training there. We have agreed in principle. What is only left is to put pen to paper,” he said.

Egyptian giants Zamalek arrived in the country yesterday ahead of their CAF Champions League showdown against CAPS United.

The White Knights coach Augusto Inacio refused to entertain the local media at the Harare International Airport.

He said they were tired after a 15-hour flight which took them via Zambia.

The head of delegation Hani Zadeh, who arrived in the country on Monday to prepare for the smooth arrival of the team, said the Egyptians needed rest.

Sunday’s game is a must-win for both teams if they still dream of going beyond the Group B stage.

The White Knights were fined heavily by the club’s chairman Mortada Mansour following their 2-0 defeat to USM Alger in Algiers.

All the players were fined $5 512,56 while Tarek Hamed was fined $11 025,11 after he was expelled from the game for picking up two yellow cards.

The technical team will have one-month’s salary deducted from them.

Coach Inacio, a former Portugal international, said it was a difficult match where they faced an organised and strong team.

The coach expressed his confidence in progressing should they beat CAPS United and Al Ahli Tripoli.