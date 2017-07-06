Dark cloud hovers over arts sector

Ruth Butaumocho Gender Editor—

A dark cloud is hovering over the arts industry in Zimbabwe following the passing on of five artists in separate incidences in less than a month, plunging the sector in mourning.

In what can best be described as the darkest period in the country since the beginning of the year, the industry is still to come to terms with the loss of some of its doyens, who contributed immensely to the sector.

The whirlwind incidents that happened between June 11 and July 4 have numbed the arts sector, which suffered a similar fate last year following the deaths of several artists, among them Joyce Simeti and Clive Barangiro.

On June 17, the country woke up to the news of the passing away of war veteran and singer Dick Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx. The legendary singer had been in and out of hospital battling with cancer. He was 61.

A week before Cde Chinx’s death, a rising Zim dancehall chanter and artist 22 year old Faina Tanzwa known by the moniker Empress Fyna died on June 11 after a short illness.

Ironically four months before her death, she released a single titled “Hanzi Ndashaya” in which she was dismissing a rumour about her death at the time.

Empress Fyna rose to fame when she collaborated on the Zimbo flavour riddim with Kinnah in 2014. One of her songs, ‘Zvangu Zvauya’ became a popular tune in the dancehall circles.

Whilst the industry was still trying to come to terms with the death of the two, United Kingdom based Zimbabwean filmmaker and comedian Anopa Makaka collapsed and died under unclear circumstances in Zambia on Monday.

Famed for the documentary Absolute Jiti, which he produced with Elton Mjanana, Anopa was also a comedian of repute, who worked on several local productions before moving to the United Kingdom.

Anopa’s death was immediately followed by the passing on of the leader of the Cool Crooners, Abel Simometsi Sithole, the composer of the popular song, Blue Sky. Sithole died on Tuesday.

One of the founding members of the Harare MUMC Vabvuwi choir, Silas Majuru also died in Harare last Friday. He was buried at the Glen Forest Cemetery on Tuesday. Two of Zimbabwe’s promising arts female journalists, Sharon Muguwu of the Daily News and Sophie Chese-Msowa also died within the same period.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub, Zibah chairperson Takemore Mazuruse said the arts sector have been robbed of professional players who contributed immensely to the country’s art landscape.

“Death is a thief and it is indeed a sad period for the entire arts sector. As Zibah, we are greatly pained by the untimely passing on such talented artists

“We however take comfort in the fact that they all immensely contributed to the growth of local arts. Zibah is designed to promote excellence and productivity in local arts and business and we pray that the departed cadres will inspire us to continue doing more,” he said.