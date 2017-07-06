DANGAMVURA EXPRESS

DANGAMVURA’S golden boy Tendai Chatara, was yesterday battling for full fitness to feature in Zimbabwe’s third One Day International against Sri Lanka as this intriguing cricket series finally arrives in Hambantota after having produced fireworks in Galle that captured the imagination of the world. Chatara, Zimbabwe’s premier fast bowler, has been receiving treatment since a hip injury he picked while fielding in the second ODI match in Galle, which the hosts won to level the series after the Chevrons had powered to victory in record-breaking fashion in the first match.

The Dangamvura-based bowler gave Zimbabwe hope, to defend a small total, in that second ODI with a double strike and he has shown his value to the Chevrons’ cause the team management were prepared to wait, until the very last minute, to make a decision on him.

“Tendai Chatara, unfortunately, sustained a left upper hip flexor injury and had to be taken off the ground on Sunday,” Zimbabwe team physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa said.

“He is on extensive physio and we will be monitoring him as we prepare for our 3rd ODI. His availability will only be certain after a fitness test.

“We will try to push it towards the end as much as possible so that we give him best chance to pass it.’’

There is a reason why Chatara is key to the Chevrons. This year has been the bowler’s most successful ODI year so far in his career, having taken 15 wickets in nine matches at 24.46. He has taken that form to Sri Lanka and caught the eye.

“Though batsmen’s handling of spin has dominated the series narrative so far, it is the skilful seam bowling of Tendai Chatara that has brought Zimbabwe half of their eight wickets in the series so far,’’ Andrew Fidel Fernando, the ESPNCricinfo Sri Lanka correspondent noted in his match preview.

“There is no booming swing or searing pace for Chatara, but so far in the series, there has been a discipline to his bowling, and even on an unresponsive Galle pitch he was one of the only quicks to glean some movement off the seam. “

Chatara believes he will make the team in the crucial third ODI of this five-match series.

“It’s not that bad (and) so physiotherapy and resting before the next game is important,’’ he said.

“No X-ray was taken because it does not look like a fracture.’’

Chatara is leading the wickets’ charts during this ODI series with four, the same number of wickets which Sri Lanka bowler Padlr Sandakan has taken.

He has also been the unlucky guy as he has also been the victim of Asia’s both debutant hat-trick bowlers. On December 1, 2014, he was a victim of Taijul Islam’s debut match hat-trick during the fifth ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur and on Sunday he again became one of the hat-trick victims of Sri Lanka’s Waindu Hasaranga, who was playing his first ODI in Galle.

“To be honest it doesn’t feel good being a victim for the second time. It is always difficult to face spinners in Asia because they get more assistance (on wickets),’’ Chatara said.

“I think it was a very good ball to give a tail ender. Firstly, I knew a googly was coming but played the wrong line. That is always going to happen once in a while, especially in Asia’s turning wickets (and the) home support. So, if someone is on debut you won’t have footage of him so it always play to his advantage.

“Of course, you have to congratulate them. It is a part of the game and a good start to this bowler’s career because you always want to start your career on a high note. So getting a hat-trick gives you confidence going into the future.’’ —Report by Bipin Dani in MUMBAI, India, Sports Reporter and ESPNCricinfo.