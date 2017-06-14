Crunch Politburo meeting today

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

The Zanu-PF Politburo convenes today amid expectations the issue of embattled National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere will be on the agenda. This follows the completion of a report by a team appointed by the President in April to probe instability in Mashonaland Central Province, which some party officials blamed on Cde Kasukuwere and his half brother Cde Dickson Mafios.

President Mugabe then dispatched a three-member team led by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda on a fact-finding mission to Mashonaland Central.

The team has since compiled its report and yesterday Adv Mudenda refused to disclose if they had already presented it to President Mugabe.

“Sorry Sir, I cannot discuss that matter with you,” said Adv Mudenda.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo, confirmed the meeting in an interview yesterday.

“I can confirm there will be a Politburo meeting tomorrow at the Zanu-PF headquarters,” he said.

“All members should be seated by 10am. Deliberations will be known to the media after the meeting.”

He declined to disclose the agenda of the indaba.