Cross-border traders salute First Family

The Zimbabwe Cross-Border Traders Association (ZCBTA) has thanked President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe for making it possible for its members to thrive in business.

ZCBTA president Dr Killer Zivhu said the First Family was unselfish when it came to empowering the majority of Zimbabweans.

He was speaking at the unveiling of a $15 million facility for cross-border traders to hundreds of members of different churches in Budiriro, Harare, over the weekend.

“Zimbabwe is mostly a Christian nation and we urge all Christians wherever they are to pray for the First Family,” said Dr Zivhu.

“The Bible calls on us to pray for our leaders. The President and his wife deserve more prayers because of the good work they are doing. We want them to continue getting more wisdom from God in leading the country because we know that at the end of the day, it is us who benefit from such wisdom.”

Dr Zivhu said the $15 million facility availed to the cross-border traders would not have been possible if President Mugabe had not made his stance clear on empowerment of the people.

“We also know that the First Lady, as the leader of the Zanu-PF Women’s League, will do everything necessary for the empowering of women because she has their plight deep in her heart,” said Dr Zivhu.

Dr Zivhu urged Christians to take advantage of the empowerment programmes being initiated by the Zanu-PF Government if they wanted to change their status.

“You should be determined in your business and make some sacrifices so that you can contribute something tangible to your life,” he said.

People from different churches who attended the event held at an Apostolic Faith Mission assembly in Budiriro, welcomed the $15 million facility availed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through its subsidiary, Homelink, Agribank and ZCBTA.

AFM’s pastor Lamson Garinga said the facility would help empower Christians in dire need of capital for their businesses.

“Today marks a new beginning in our businesses and we are sure we will be transformed,” he said. “All churches are united today in support of the empowerment of their members. We thank Dr Zivhu for that.”

A member of Zaoga church, Mr Livingstone Bhamu, said there were many Christians in business who needed such a facility.

“If you empower a Christian, you would have empowered the whole nation because we thrive to deal honestly,” he said.

Mrs Munyaradzi Chinhema of Anglican Church urged Christians to remain faithful in their businesses and ensure they paid back money obtained from the facility.