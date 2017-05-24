CPC stresses role of experts in governance

BEIJING. – The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee underscored the role of experts in party governance, calling for more efforts to serve experts and intellectuals, according to a guideline issued by the general office of the committee. Party committees at various levels should contact and serve experts in an institutionalised, scientific and routinised manner in order to pool wisdom for national development, it said.

All Party committees or leading Party groups shall carry out in-depth study and help experts solve practical problems, according to the statement.

Experts are encouraged to start businesses and support new think tanks with Chinese characteristics, it said.

Adding that sound medical and health care services should be in place for experts.

It also asked Party committees to mobilise social resources to provide experts with better services. – Xinhua.