Couple faces jail for ill-treating 2-year-old

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A Chitungwiza couple yesterday begged a court for forgiveness after they fractured the arm of their two-year-old daughter for soiling herself. The malnourished toddler also fell into a fire while being assaulted and suffered burns on her right hand fingers and right toes.

Tecla Chayenda (18) and Wilmore Nzuma (25) pleaded guilty to ill-treatment and neglect of a child. They appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo.

They will be sentenced today. The couple resides at Gwalia Farm in Beatrice. Chayenda asked for forgiveness saying she caused injuries to the toddler in the process of “reprimanding her”.

Nzuma asked the court to forgive him because he committed the offence in ignorance. The court heard that the couple has one child together while the toddler is from Nzuma’s previous marriage.

Prosecuting, Mr Tatenda Mukatera told the court that between April 1 and June 2 this year the couple assaulted the toddler with a stick several times all over her body.

They caused serious injuries on the toddler’s back and she suffered a fracture on her upper arm. The child fell into a fire and was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

A police officer, Constable Ratidzo Manesa, observed scars on the minor’s body which prompted her to interrogate Chayenda. Chayenda admitted to assaulting the child and said the toddler was always messing herself.

The child was discharged from hospital but Cnst Manesa asked hospital authorities and social welfare workers to readmit the child and look into the matter.

Cnst Manesa then arrested the couple. Upon being interrogated, Nzuma said he assaulted the toddler because she had eaten relish meant for the family dinner.