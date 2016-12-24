Council,Kasukuwere clash over town clerk

Innocent Ruwende Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council is on collision course with Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere over its reluctance to appoint a substantive town clerk.

Minister Kasukuwere recently ordered council to appoint a substantive town clerk after Government rescinded the appointment of former NMB chief executive Mr James Mushore following a council meeting announcing his appointment.

It argued that council had flouted appointment procedures as outlined in the Urban Councils Act and the Local Government Board.

According to the law, council was supposed to submit three candidates to the Local Government Board for approval.

Minister Kasukuwere told council that the former banker’s appointment was illegal.

Council was forced to send Mr Mushore on indefinite forced leave and since then Mrs Josephine Ncube has been acting town clerk.

Several cases were then instituted before the courts and two of them are still pending.

Harare residents are accusing the city fathers of not having the interests of residents at heart, saying that the city needs a substantive town clerk without any undue delays.

A fortnight ago Minister Kasukuwere ordered council to appoint a substantive town clerk and fill all the vacant posts to ensure smooth operations at town house during his council visit.

“We want the city to move forward, not to spend its time fighting and arguing. We also have three quarters of management in acting positions,” he said.

“I want to appeal to Mayor (Bernard Manyenyeni) and your team never again to allow such events to continue happening in this city,” he said.

Mr Manyenyeni, however, yesterday said there was no movement concerning councils’ top post as the matter was before the courts, but they were already in the process of recruiting other directors.

“Nothing on town clerk, the matter is sub-judice. The minister’s verbal directive covers other executive positions and we were well on our way with that before he made those remarks,” he said.

Mr Mushore recently wrote to council demanding over $70 000 in salaries and benefits.

Mr Manyenyeni said they could not act on his demand as there were pending issues at the High Court concerning his employment.

According to the contract signed by Mr Mushore in April, he was entitled to $10 475 monthly salary.

On his suspension, Mr Mushore remarked that this was a confirmation of employment by council.