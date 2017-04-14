Council withdraws Manyenyeni stand offer

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Harare City Council has rescinded its decision to sell a Newlands commercial stand to mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni after Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said the decision bordered on abuse of office and self-aggrandisement.

Clr Manyenyeni and Minister Kasukuwere last year clashed over the decision, with the mayor claiming that the minister hurriedly withdrew privileges for councillors to buy commercial or industrial stands to “fix” him.

He said the allowances, perks and privileges of councillors were provided for by a policy from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

According to the minutes of the 1861st Ordinary Council Minutes, the then deputy mayor Clr Christopher Mbanga reported that council was in receipt of Minister Kasukuwere’s letter regarding the rescission of the council resolution made by the Finance and Development Committee.

Harare City Council wanted to sell the Newlands commercial stand to Clr Manyenyeni for $106 000.

Acting chamber secretary Mr Charles Kandemiri read the contents of the letter and council resolved: “That council notes the ministerial directive dated November 29, 2016 on its resolution regarding the sale of Stand 19554 Harare Township, to His Worship, the Mayor for a sum of $106 000.

“That, in view of resolution above and in terms of Section 314(1) of the Urban Councils Act, the resolution recorded under item 10 of the 1858th ordinary Council Minutes regarding the proposed sale of Stand 19554 Harare Township to His Worship, the Mayor be and is thereby rescinded.”

Recently, Government withdrew all privileges for councillors to purchase commercial or industrial stands.

It cited rampant abuse of the facility by some councillors who were allocating themselves several stands and profiteering in the process.

In a circular written to all urban local authorities Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Permanent Secretary Engineer George Mlilo said such stands should be allocated on the basis of waiting list or by public tender.

“Following various abuses and misinterpretations of Circular No 1 of 2016 dated 17 February 2016, the minister has, in terms of Section 112 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15), set new perks for councillors which come into effect immediately,” he said.

“As a result, circular 1 of 2016 and circular 12 dated November 4 are hereby repealed and replaced.”