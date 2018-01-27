Council, residents clash over wetlands

Virginia Kashiri Herald Reporter

Harare City Council has clashed with Highlands residents over its decision to allocate a wetland along Glenara Avenue to a private property developer. Over the years, the wetland – Lot 13 Highlands Township – has been threatened by urban agriculture. The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), a Harare-based pressure group, said residents are livid as the wetland has since been earmarked for residential property development and a functions’ venue.

“The residents, who have made calls for responsible authorities to intervene, are concerned that if this is allowed to continue, the wetland will be destroyed and as has been the case, this will have serious implications on Harare’s water table,” said CHRA.

“Wetlands are the major source of water for Harare after runoff and their continued destruction has had serious negative implications on the water table in Harare. The First Lady, Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa, has made calls for preservation of the environment and now is the time to walk the talk.” Local councillor Christopher Mbanga said the new Government needs to enforce the rule of law through preventing illegal land occupation.

“We are all aware of the breakdown of rule of law and I sincerely hope the ‘new’ dispensation will give councils the necessary support to prevent abuse and illegal invasions,” said Cllr Mbanga.