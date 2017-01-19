Council, police pounce on vendors

January 19, 2017 Local News
Innocent Ruwende Municipal Reporter—

Harare City Council in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police yesterday confiscated food items and pushcarts from illegal vendors as they carried out a blitz meant to control the spread of typhoid.

The raid followed defiance by the illegal food vendors who were given a 48-hour ultimatum to cease operations last week.

The food ban followed a typhoid outbreak, which claimed two lives in Mbare. There were running battles in the Central Business District’s Market Square and Copacabana terminus, between municipal police and the illegal food vendors when the former seized food stuffs and impounded pushcarts.

Food, such as fruits, meat, maize, fish and vegetables was confiscated and destroyed at the Harare Municipal Police Headquarters.

Illegal vendors trading in other wares were not spared as Council also pounced on them.

The blitz comes after an inter-ministerial committee last week pronounced a cocktail of measures to fight the spread of typhoid and other water-borne diseases.

The ministers of Health and Child Care; Local Government, Public Works and National Housing; Environment, Water and Climate; and Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development make up the inter-ministerial committee, which also includes Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni.

The city’s acting corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said the blitz was “a necessary evil” as Harare could not compromise the health of the majority of residents.

“The operation has started in earnest. We started our operation yesterday (Tuesday).

“Today, we have been joined by ZRP for support. The goods that you are seeing here are a testimony of the operation that we are carrying out,” he said.

“We are moving food vendors off the streets and all illegal vendors. We are urging all illegal vendors to go to designated sites and food vendors to respect the ban until further notice. We cannot take chances with people’s health.”

Preliminary investigations have shown that the key drivers of typhoid and other water-borne diseases are issues related to personal hygiene, unregulated vending of foodstuffs such as vegetables, meat, fish (cooked and uncooked) and inadequate water supplies.
  • eliah

    Its back to cat and mouse for a week and then the vendors will be back full force.I do not understand why the council engage in these time wasting procedures rather than come with a lasting solution.Obvious the ZRP will be in this half hearted as there is no money to make in chasing vendors. A blitz should be followed by putting municipal police permanent in town to do patrols in every street for at least a month depending with the situation.This on and off thing will not achieve or produce any results ,as we have had rude lessons from the kombi menace in the past. In any case what can we expect from council which has failed to instal Prepaid Water Meters an exercise which does not require enlisting the services ZRP. Justt going around town today , the pushcarts are back big time i wonder if these were made overnight if the council confiscated some yesterday and fruit and vegetables vendors are doing their thing as if there is no tomorrow. Council lets stop these jokes and go back to the drawing board and crafty something which is workable in solving the decay in the city. Mr Chieme make a habit of talking a stroll in the city street everyday as some of the things you report are out of tune with reality in town,