Council misses costs deadline

Innocent Ruwende Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council has failed to meet a 100-day deadline to reduce its employment costs by 10 percent and address the chaos caused by commuter omnibuses despite teams being set up to specifically address the issues, an official has said.

Speaking at a workshop to review Harare City Council’s First Hundred Days Rapid Results Initiative, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Ray Ndhlukula said employment was a cost driver which should be addressed through various interventions

He said in results-based management, the main principle related to optimum use of available little resources.

“We want to see what you have achieved with the little resources, then you can justify the need to procure more,” said Dr Ndhlukula.

“It should be business unusual when implementing goals under this approach. The commuter omnibus chaos still persists, though we had a team that was dedicated to ensure that all illegal ranks are dealt with.

“The resource management team had to shift focus and reduce costs by 10 percent. We wait to hear progress made in that regard because employment costs are a major cost driver, which should be addressed through various interventions.”

The Hundred Days Rapid Results Initiative was launched last year to transform, reform and modernise the entire public sector, which includes central Government, parastatals, State enterprises and local authorities.

It is part of the economic blueprint, Zim-Asset, which is underpinned by the Integrated Results Based Management System to up-scale and fast-track the pace of public sector reforms and modernisation agenda.

Under this system, organisations breakdown their long-term projects into smaller components that can be implemented over a short period, usually on a 100-day cycle.

For Harare, the first 100-day period was launched in October last year.