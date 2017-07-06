Council fond of making stupid decisions: Mayor

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent—

HARARE mayor Bernard Manyenyeni yesterday said council was in the habit of making “stupid and costly” decisions as evidenced by the borrowing of a whopping $11 million from a bank to offset salary arrears. This follows revelations by the Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri that council borrowed the money from CABS without Government consent and in violation of the Urban Councils Act.

The AG also noted that there was risk of financial loss due to borrowing for consumption instead of capital expenditure. In an interview, Clr Manyenyeni said council always made irrational decisions.

“Until the salary costs are right-sized, council will always make stupid decisions in denial of the real problem,” said Clr Manyenyeni.

He traced the problem to dismissed town clerk Dr Tendai Mahachi.

“We threatened the former town clerk (Tendai Mahachi) with dismissal if he did not pay salary arrears and he did what he had to do. He replaced interest-free obligations with an expensive loan,” said Clr Manyenyeni.

He said the Dr Mahachi should not have borrowed to pay salaries.

Clr Manyenyeni blamed the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for contributing to the anomaly.

“The ministry is part of the salary problem and has to be part of the salary solution. These high salaries were granted by the ministry in March 2013 and we are going to remain in trouble until we bite the bullet over these unaffordable numbers,” he said.

Clr Manyenyeni said the problem required a solution.

“We have battled with this unpopular conversation for three years. Some people think it will go away on its own!”

Clr Manyenyeni also condemned council’s decision to sell land in order to raise salaries for employees.

“Last year we had to sell land to pay salaries, again, very poor thinking,” he said.

Last year, council auctioned three of its commercial and industrial stands in a bid to raise $20 million to offset salary arrears. In January, it owed the employees in excess of $20 million.

Some workers were given stands as payment for the money owed.

They were given stands in Eyestone and Mabvuku, among other areas.

The stands ranged from 300 to 1 000 square metres valued at $20 per square metre. Council has a workforce of around 9 000 employees.

It is broke and blames the situation on residents and other customers defaulting on rates payment.