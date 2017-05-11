Cosafa sign MoU in Bahrain

Sports Reporter

THREE of the continent’s regional football blocs — COSAFA, CECAFA and the North Zone — yesterday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to work together for the development of the game in Africa.

COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa signed on behalf of his organisation in Manama, Bahrain, where he is attending the FIFA Congress.

The deal could see better co-operation among the three blocs and there is even a possibility of club and national team competitions, between the regional groups, being organised in the future. “It’s a milestone agreement,’’ said Chiyangwa.

“It shows that we are not content with the way things are, in as far as the state of our football is concerned, and we want to see more and as leaders we have to find ways of how to make that happen.

“You don’t develop your football when you are living in an island, you need to work with others because it’s all about competition, and we are happy that there is agreement here that we have to work together, in different sectors, to ensure that we serve our constituency.

“When I told you that this is now a moving train, that it won’t stop any more until we get to where we want, in terms of excellence, a lot of people didn’t believe me, but action speaks louder than words and all this is part of the grand vision to develop football.’’

The document, signed by the three regional blocs says:

“COSAFA, CECAFA and North Zone (hereafter known as ‘the zones’) hereby agree to co-operate in order to promote the development of football in Southern, Eastern and Northern Africa:

(i) To strengthen ties between the zones in all matters related to football development and football administration

(ii) To develop football competitions within the Zones and/or between the Zones.

“The parties agree that the co-operation will include, but not limited to, the following areas:

(a) The promotion of football across the Zones for the benefit of the respective members and fans alike

(b) The development of women’s football across the Zones

(c) The development of competitions within the individual Zones

(d) The development of competitions within the individual Zones

(e) The development of competitions between the Zones at club, women, youth and national levels

(f) The co-operation in all matters related to marketing, sponsorship, fund-raising, merchandising, TV rights and the outsourcing of assets

(g) The co-operation in infrastructure development

(h) The exchange in ideas in football-related matters

(i) The co-operation between Members’ technical departments

“Except for these provisions set forth explicitly in this document, any conditions related to implementing the activities referred to this Memorandum will be separately negotiated between the Zones and only concerned third parties and agreed to in written document in advance of commencing the activities.”