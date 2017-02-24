Corrupt cops to be weeded out

Tanaka Vunganai and Talent Hwari

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has reiterated that corruption has no place in the force and that those caught on the wrong side of the law will be dismissed.

Morris Depot commandant Senior Assistant Commissioner Taedzerwa Munyori said this yesterday while officiating at a passout parade for 48 police officers.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has no room for corrupt elements and I implore you to exercise zero tolerance to this social ill,” he said.

“The organisation will not revise its tough stance of dealing with corrupt elements within its rank and file. Indeed bad apples will be squeezed out to prevent them from spoiling other good fruits.”

Snr Asst Com Munyori hailed the introduction of vernacular languages in the curriculum saying appreciation of various dialects would enable the police to provide quality service in all parts of the country.

He said it was important for the force to remain focused in its quest to provide a quality service to the public.

“We need to render our total support to the people of Zimbabwe through, among other things, preserving law and order, the bedrock of development and sustenance in any country,” he said.

“Let us continue sacrificing to give our customers a full measure of service and take it upon ourselves to ensure that Government policies of benefiting the natives go successful without any hindrance.”

Snr Asst Com Munyori urged the graduating officers to further their studies through internal training courses saying: “This is so because training and development is an important ingredient in the Zimbabwe Republic Police as it equips our officers with the requisite skills and attitudes in the performance of police duties.”

He said the scourge of corruption damaged the reputation of the ZRP.

Snr Asst Com Munyori’s remarks come in the wake of a recent admission by the Police Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri that there was corruption within the police force.

Comm-Gen Chihuri said some of the officers mounting roadblocks were corrupt and a number of them had been dismissed from the force.