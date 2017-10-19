Cops steal $260k gold

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

TWO policemen allegedly obtained a fake search warrant which they used to gain access into a Harare businessman’s house where they stole gold worth $262 000 that was stashed in the ceiling, US$10 000 cash and $11 000 worth of bond notes. It is alleged that Innocent Mureri Moyo (36) and Melody Musengezi (40), attached to the Commercial Crimes Unit (CCU) — committed the offence in connivance with three civilians — Blessmore Sibanda (28), Jessica Maria Aurthers and Steven Moreley Hann.

Their alleged accomplice only identified as Chidemo was still at large. Aurthers, who once worked for the complainant, is alleged to have supplied information to the gang on how and where the complainant kept his money and valuables. She informed her boyfriend, Hann, who then relayed the information to his friend Sibanda who roped in Moyo and Musengezi.

It is the State’s case that after the robbery, part of the gold was sold on the black market for $86 500. According to the State, Sibanda took a selfie while inside the complainant’s house during the robbery and posted it on Facebook. Aurthers and Hann appeared in court on Saturday and were remanded in custody to yesterday for bail ruling. They were released on $500 each by magistrate Ms Josephine Sande.

Moyo, Musengezi and Sibanda appeared before the same magistrate yesterday and were granted $100 bail each coupled with stringent conditions. They are being represented by Messrs Admire Rubaya and Stephen Chikotora. They will be back in court on November 9. Prosecuting Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that after Sibanda roped in Moyo and Musengezi in the scheme to rob the businessman, the duo fraudulently applied for a search warrant using a false reference number at the Harare magistrates’ court.

Acting on the information supplied by Aurthers, Sibanda, Moyo, Musengezi and Chidemo proceeded to the complainant’s house 501 Biston Road in Borrowdale, Harare on October 7. Upon arrival, they saw the complainant’s son Dillion Wigill and demanded to “search” the house, but Wigill became suspicious and refused to let them in. One of the gang then assaulted him and threatened to shoot him, the State alleged.

They allegedly ransacked the house and stole $9 980, $11 000 worth of bond notes and 4 781 grammes of gold. After the robbery, the gang, the court heard, went to Aurthers house and left the gold in her custody before collecting it later on the same day. They proceeded to Bulawayo where Hann and Sibanda reside. It is further alleged that they handed over the gold to Hann, who later sold it on the black market.

Upon arrest, Sibanda was allegedly found in possession of $18 500, which was part of the money realised after selling the gold, while Hann was in possession of $66 000 and 50 grammes of gold.